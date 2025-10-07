60+ hand-picked Prime Day you should shop right now: Tools, electronics, home goods, and more

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You don’t have time to scour through hundreds of thousands of deals during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. However, we take it as a challenge. Our team tirelessly scours the deal mines for the best possible prices on stuff you actually want. Everything on this list is an actual deal, with prices that are lower than they have been all year. Some of them are cheaper than they have ever been.
If you want to dig deeper into our Prime Day coverage, check out our hub page for even more in-depth looks at the best deals across every category.
Portable chargers & speakers
JBL Extreme 3 Bluetooth Speaker $208 (was $329)See It
- Anker Zolo Magnetic Power Bank (10,000mAh) $30 (was $50)
- JBL Go 3 mini speaker $25 (was $40)
- Anker 25,000mAh Laptop Power Bank (triple 100W USB-C) $90 (was $135)
- Belkin 20W USB-C Charger Block (2-pack) $17 (was $24)
- Marshall Acton III Bluetooth speaker $200 (was $300)
- Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe MagSafe stand $75 (was $150)
- JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker $100 (was $130)
Health & personal care
- Oral-B iO Series 10 electric toothbrush $400 (was $630)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips Age Renewal (24 treatments) $33 (was $50)
- Oral-B iO Series 5 electric toothbrush $90 (was $125)
Earbuds & headphones
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) $170 (was $249)
- Apple AirPods 4 (non-ANC) $100 (was $130)
- Apple AirPods Max $450 (was $550)
- Sony ULT WEAR noise-canceling headphones $120 (was $200)
- Beats Studio Buds $80 (was $150)
Vacuums & floor care
- Dyson V11 Origin cordless vacuum $400 (was $630)
- Bissell Little Green Mini portable carpet cleaner $75 (was $95)
- Miele Classic C1 Turbo Team canister vacuum $350 (was $500)
- Shark WANDVAC cordless hand vac $80 (was $100)
- Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum $570 (was $850)
- Shark PowerDetect Pet Plus Clean & Empty cordless vacuum $435 (was $600)
- Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum (AV2501S) $340 (was $650)
- Bissell PowerClean FurGuard cordless vacuum $200 (was $330)
- Bissell CrossWave Turbo wet/dry vac $230 (was $300)
- Shark Cordless Pro vacuum (Clean Sense IQ) $230 (was $350)
Home & appliances
- Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 heater/fan $300 (was $370)
- simplehuman single X-frame laundry hamper (65L) $90 (was $110)
- Shark FlexBreeze fan (pedestal/tabletop) $100 (was $150)
Crafting & DIY
- Cricut Explore 4 cutting machine (Seashell) $170 (was $200)
Watches & wearables
- Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS, 46mm, aluminum) $360 (was $400)
- Fitbit Inspire 3 $70 (was $100)
- Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm, Wi-Fi) $300 (was $350)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm, Bluetooth) $270 (was $300)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular, 49mm) $710 (was $800)
- Garmin fēnix E (47mm, AMOLED) $600 (was $750)
Outdoors & camping
- Coleman camping chair with built-in cooler $25 (was $40)
- EGO Power+ 530CFM cordless leaf blower $150 (was $200)
- Coleman RoadTrip 285 propane grill $195 (was $320)
- EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro portable power station $469 (was $599)
- EGO Power+ 21″ cordless snow blower (SNT2114) $799 (was $999)
- Coleman compact roll-top aluminum table $49 (was $60)
- Cuisinart Petite Gourmet portable gas grill $89 (was $124)
- Coleman 13×13 instant canopy sun shelter $178 (was $250)
- Coleman 4-in-1 portable propane grill $143 (was $189)
Kitchen & home
- Ninja 4-in-1 Pro Air Fryer (5QT) $99 (was $150)
- Braun BrewSense 12-cup coffee maker $100 (was $150)
- Rubbermaid Brilliance 5-piece 3.2-cup set $17 (was $20)
- De’Longhi Magnifica Evo automatic espresso machine $700 (was $900)
Travel & accessories
- Apple AirTag (1-pack) $16 (was $20)
Cameras & photo
- Polaroid Flip instant camera + film bundle $100 (was $130)
- DJI Neo mini drone (4K) $249 (was $299)
- DJI Osmo Mobile 7 phone gimbal $159 (was $219)
- SanDisk Extreme SDXC 256GB (V30, U3) $21 (was $39)
- Polaroid Now 3rd-gen I-Type camera + film bundle $100 (was $150)
Tools
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit (DCK240C2) $159.00 (was $259)
- DEWALT 5-in. Palm Sander (DWE6421) $69.00 (13 percent off)
- DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set, 204-Piece (DWMT72165) $174.99 (16 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set – 189-Piece (CMMT12134) $142.00 (25 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN Screwdriver Set – 12-Piece, Bi-material (CMHT65071N) $27.98 (26 percent off)
- Greenworks 24V Cordless Brushless 4PCs Combo, 400 in-lbs Drill/Driver+1950 in-lbs Impact Driver +6.5″ Circular Saw +200LM Flashlight $209 (30 percent off)
