🛍️ Amazon Prime Day is live. See the best deals HERE.  🛍️

60+ hand-picked Prime Day you should shop right now: Tools, electronics, home goods, and more

We're spending the week seeking out the absolute best Prime Day deals across every category to make your shopping experience simpler.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You don’t have time to scour through hundreds of thousands of deals during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. However, we take it as a challenge. Our team tirelessly scours the deal mines for the best possible prices on stuff you actually want. Everything on this list is an actual deal, with prices that are lower than they have been all year. Some of them are cheaper than they have ever been.

If you want to dig deeper into our Prime Day coverage, check out our hub page for even more in-depth looks at the best deals across every category.

Portable chargers & speakers

JBL Extreme 3 Bluetooth Speaker $208 (was $329)

JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker
This durable speaker is surprisingly loud without distortion.

JBL
See It

Health & personal care

Earbuds & headphones

Airpods Pro 2nd Generation tiled on a white background.

Brandt Ranj / Popular Science
See It

Vacuums & floor care

Home & appliances

Crafting & DIY

Watches & wearables

Outdoors & camping

Kitchen & home

Travel & accessories

Cameras & photo

Tools

 
Early Prime Day deals header airpods

Shop Amazon’s early Prime Day sale

100+ deals available now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.