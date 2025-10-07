🛍️ Amazon Prime Day is live. See the best deals HERE.  🛍️

These Prime Day deals are your chance to grab the KitchenAid stand mixer (and accessories) you’ve been eyeing

The KitchenAid stand mixer is a classic piece of kitchen gear for a reason. Grab one for their lowest price of the year on Prime Day.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

The KitchenAid stand mixer is an engineering masterpiece, which is why it has endured for decades as an essential piece of kitchen gear. Right now, you can grab the updated model (as well as a ton of other KitchenAid equipment) for their lowest prices of the year. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale only lasts a few days, so grab your new kitchen upgrades quickly before they sell out.

KitchenAid Artisan 5-Qt Stand Mixer $379 (was $499)

KitchenAid mixer in mint
You know this would look amazing sitting on your counter.

KitchenAid
The countertop classic that powers through cookie dough and bread alike. The 5-quart bowl handles big batches, the tilt-head makes swapping attachments easy, and the pouring shield helps keep flour from clouding your kitchen.

KitchenAid 9-Piece Hard-Anodized Cookware Set $189 (was $239)

Even heating and a ceramic nonstick that releases food cleanly—plus it’s oven-safe up to 500°F. It’s a simple way to refresh your pots and pans in one shot without babying your cookware.

KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor $99 (was $159)

A reliable weeknight workhorse for slicing, shredding, and pureeing. The 9-cup capacity nails family-size slaws and sauces, and the two-in-one feed tube makes it easy to add ingredients on the fly.

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.