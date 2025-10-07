These Prime Day deals are your chance to grab the KitchenAid stand mixer (and accessories) you’ve been eyeing

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The KitchenAid stand mixer is an engineering masterpiece, which is why it has endured for decades as an essential piece of kitchen gear. Right now, you can grab the updated model (as well as a ton of other KitchenAid equipment) for their lowest prices of the year. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale only lasts a few days, so grab your new kitchen upgrades quickly before they sell out.

The countertop classic that powers through cookie dough and bread alike. The 5-quart bowl handles big batches, the tilt-head makes swapping attachments easy, and the pouring shield helps keep flour from clouding your kitchen.

KitchenAid 9-Piece Hard-Anodized Cookware Set $189 (was $239)

Even heating and a ceramic nonstick that releases food cleanly—plus it’s oven-safe up to 500°F. It’s a simple way to refresh your pots and pans in one shot without babying your cookware.

KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor $99 (was $159)

A reliable weeknight workhorse for slicing, shredding, and pureeing. The 9-cup capacity nails family-size slaws and sauces, and the two-in-one feed tube makes it easy to add ingredients on the fly.

