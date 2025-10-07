These Prime Day deals are your chance to grab the KitchenAid stand mixer (and accessories) you’ve been eyeing

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The KitchenAid stand mixer is an engineering masterpiece, which is why it has endured for decades as an essential piece of kitchen gear. Right now, you can grab the updated model (as well as a ton of other KitchenAid equipment) for their lowest prices of the year. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale only lasts a few days, so grab your new kitchen upgrades quickly before they sell out.
Editor’s Picks
KitchenAid Artisan 5-Qt Stand Mixer $379 (was $499)See It
The countertop classic that powers through cookie dough and bread alike. The 5-quart bowl handles big batches, the tilt-head makes swapping attachments easy, and the pouring shield helps keep flour from clouding your kitchen.
KitchenAid 9-Piece Hard-Anodized Cookware Set $189 (was $239)
Even heating and a ceramic nonstick that releases food cleanly—plus it’s oven-safe up to 500°F. It’s a simple way to refresh your pots and pans in one shot without babying your cookware.
KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor $99 (was $159)
A reliable weeknight workhorse for slicing, shredding, and pureeing. The 9-cup capacity nails family-size slaws and sauces, and the two-in-one feed tube makes it easy to add ingredients on the fly.
Stand Mixers
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (Pistachio) $379.99 (24% off)
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (Contour Silver) $379.99 (24% off)
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (Dried Rose) $379.99 (24% off)
- KitchenAid 7-Qt Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer (Mineral Water Blue) $549.99 (15.38% off)
- KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-Qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (Cast Iron Black) $349.99 (22.22% off)
KitchenAid Go™ Cordless (Best of)
- KitchenAid Go Cordless Hand Mixer (battery included, Porcelain White) $89.99 (35.72% off)
- KitchenAid Go Cordless Kitchen Vacuum (battery included, Porcelain White) $79.99 (38.46% off)
- KitchenAid Go Cordless Hand Blender with Accessories (battery included) $109.99 (31.25% off)
- KitchenAid Go Cordless Bundle (Hand Mixer + Food Chopper + Kitchen Vacuum) $239.99 (29.41% off)
Attachments & Upgrades
- KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press (6 plates) $179.99 (28% off)
- KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment (with peel/core/slice) $89.99 (30.77% off)
- KitchenAid All-Metal Grain Mill Attachment $129.99 (27.78% off)
- KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment (with dicing) $179.99 (28% off)
- KitchenAid Sifter + Scale Attachment $119.99 (20% off)
- KitchenAid Pasta Cutter Set (2-piece) $129.99 (27.78% off)
Food Processors & Choppers
- KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor (KFP0921) $99.99 (37.5% off)
- KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor (KFP0718) $89.99 (18.18% off)
- KitchenAid 5-Cup Food Chopper $64.99 (23.53% off)
- KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper $54.99 (21.43% off)
Hand Mixers & Immersion Blenders
- KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer (KHM512) $44.99 (25% off)
- KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer (KHM7210) $74.99 (21.05% off)
- KitchenAid 9-Speed Hand Mixer (KHM926) $84.99 (26.09% off)
- KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender (KHBV53) $54.99 (21.43% off)
- KitchenAid Corded Hand Blender with Accessories (KHBV83) $79.99 (20% off)
Small Appliances & Cookware
- KitchenAid 9-Piece Hard-Anodized Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set (Matte Black) $189.99 (20.83% off)
- KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster (KMT4109, Brushed Stainless) $179.99 (10% off)
- KitchenAid 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle (KEK1701, Black Matte) $159.99 (11.11% off)
Bakeware & Bowls (Great Discounts)
- KitchenAid 9×13-Inch Nonstick Baking Sheet $7.99 (42.89% off)
- KitchenAid 9×5-Inch Nonstick Loaf Pan $8.99 (35.74% off)
- KitchenAid 24-Cup Nonstick Mini Muffin Pan $11.99 (47.85% off)
- KitchenAid Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 3) $45.99 (38.67% off)
