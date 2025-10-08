Osprey backpacks and camping bags hit their lowest prices of the year during Amazon Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A good bag can be the different between a great trip and a total failure. That’s especially true if you’re going out into the wild on a camping adventure. Osprey makes some of our absolute favorite luggage and backpacks and Amazon has them all for their lowest prices of the year during its Prime Big Deal Days sale. These are 40 percent discounts, which is a huge chunk of savings, so grab the one you want before the sale ends.

Osprey Farpoint 40L Men’s Travel Backpack (Tunnel Vision Grey) $110.97 (40 percent off)

One-bag travelers love the Farpoint 40 because it fits most carry-on rules, opens like a suitcase, and hides the harness so it won’t snag in overhead bins. The supportive hip belt and excellent organization make 3–5 day trips easy without checking a bag.

Osprey Fairview 55L Women’s Travel Backpack (Black) $131.97 (40 percent off)

Designed for women’s fit, the Fairview 55 adds extra capacity for longer itineraries while keeping the same comfy suspension, stowable straps, and clamshell packing that make Osprey travel bags so popular.

Osprey Farpoint Wheeled 65L (Black) $191.97 (40 percent off)

Roll it through airports, then shoulder it when streets get rough. This hybrid gives you the convenience of luggage with the carry comfort of a backpack, ideal for Europe trips or multi-stop travel.

