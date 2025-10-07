Amazon is clearing out the best solar generators and portable power stations on Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I fully believe everyone should have a portable power station or solar generator on-hand for emergencies if you can swing the cost. Mine has come in handy numerous times and I’ve always been glad to have it as part of my emergency kit. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale offers your best opportunity to grab these essential pieces of outdoor gear for their lowest prices of the year. Grab the one you want now before the deals sell out.
Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station $349 (was $799)See It
You’re getting this powerful portable backup for less than half of its normal price and the lowest price we have seen this year. You get three AC outlets, a pair of high-powered USB-C ports, a USB-A port, a built-in light, and a DC port. It has enough capacity to keep your devices running in a blackout, even if you need relatively high-draw gadgets like a CPAP machine. The chunky handle makes it easy to carry around.
EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 with 60W Solar Panel $258 (was $399)See It
This portable power station has a pair of AC outlets and a trio of USB ports to keep things charged. The real draw here is the included solar panel, which can fully charge the battery in just a few hours under the right conditions. It’s a great option if you’re going camping and want to keep your gadgets powered up.
More Jackery portable power station and solar generator deals
- Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 Power Station and 2 100W Solar Panels $999 (was $2,099)
- Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 Portable Power Station $699 (was $1,499)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station and Extension Cable $419 (was $839)
- Jackery SolarSaga 200W Portable Solar Panel $360 (was $699)
- Jackery Solar Generator Explorer 500, 518Wh Portable Power Station $399 (was $799)
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus 500W and Battery Pack $2,399 (was $4,399)
- Jackery SolarSaga 100 Prime Bifacial DIY Solar Panel $170 (was $299)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 $159 (was $259)
- Jackery Explorer 240 v2 Portable Power Station $174 (was $249)
- Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus Portable Power Station with 2x 500W Solar Panels and Smart Transfer Switch $4,549 (was $6,499)
- Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus Portable Power Station with AC Cable and 2x 200W Solar Panels $1,999 (was $3,699)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240D $189 (was $309)
- Jackery HomePower 3000 Portable Power Station with 2x 200W Solar Panels $1,499 (was $3,000)
EcoFlow portable power station and solar generator deals
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator River 3 with 60W Solar Panel $255 (was $378)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 Pro $339 (was $529)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA 2 with 2x220W Portable Solar Panels $869 (was $1,149)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station River 2 Max 500 $269 (was $449)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 2, 1024Wh LiFePO4 (LFP) Battery $349 (was $699)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station 3600Wh DELTA Pro $1,384 (was $2,799)
- EF ECOFLOW DELTA Pro Ultra 6144Wh Power Station $3,999 (was $6,299)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA 3 Plus with 400W Solar Panel (2024 New) $999 (was $1,799)
- EF ECOFLOW DELTA Pro Extra Battery 3600Wh $1,184 (was $1,999)
- EF ECOFLOW DELTA Pro 3 Portable Power Station $2,299 (was $3,699)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 2 Max $899 (was $1,699)
- EF ECOFLOW 8kWh Portable Power Station: DELTA Pro 3 with Extra Battery $3,398 (was $6,299)
- EcoFlow Rapid Pro Powerbank 20000mAh $129 (was $179)
- EF ECOFLOW Rapid Pro Power Bank (27650mAh, 300W, 140W Built-in Cable) $149 (was $219)
- EF EcoFlow Rapid Pro 3-in-1 Power Bank, 10,000mAh Battery Pack $69 (was $89)
- EF ECOFLOW TRAIL 300 DC Portable Power Station $139 (was $249)
Bluetti portable power station and solar generator deals
- BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 (1024Wh) Portable Power Station $398.65 (was $469.00)
- BLUETTI Elite 30 V2 (288Wh) Portable Power Station $189.00 (was $299.00)
- BLUETTI AC200L (2048Wh) Portable Power Station $699.00 (was $1,599.00)
- BLUETTI Apex 300 (2764.8Wh) Portable Power Station $1,499.00 (was $2,399.00)
- BLUETTI AC180 (1152Wh) Portable Power Station $444.00 (was $629.00)
- BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 (2073.6Wh) + Car Charging Cable $899.00 (was $1,299.00)
- BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 (2073.6Wh) Portable Power Station $899.00 (was $1,699.00)
- BLUETTI Apex 300 Solar Generator + 2×200W Panels $1,699.15 (was $1,999.00)
- BLUETTI Apex 300 + B300K Expansion Battery Bundle $2,399.00 (was $3,499.00)
- BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 + Charger 1 Bundle $649.00 (was $1,199.00)
- BLUETTI AC70 (768Wh) Portable Power Station $328.98 (was $599.00)
- BLUETTI B300K (2764.8Wh) Expansion Battery $999.00 (was $1,699.00)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator Elite 30 V2 (Light Sand Grey) $194.00 (was $299.00)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator Elite 30 V2 (Blush Pink) $194.00 (was $299.00)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator Elite 30 V2 (Meadow Green) $194.00 (was $299.00)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator Elite 30 V2 (Twilight Glow Purple) $194.00 (was $299.00)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator Elite 30 V2 (Glacier Blue) $194.00 (was $299.00)
- BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 Solar Generator + 200W Panel $659.00 (was $1,399.00)
- BLUETTI AC200L Solar Generator Kit (200W Panel) $1,029.00 (was $1,999.00)
- BLUETTI AC200L Solar Generator + 2×200W Panels $1,499.00 (was $2,499.00)
- BLUETTI AC200L + Charger 1 Bundle $949.05 (was $1,999.00)
- BLUETTI AC2A (204Wh) Portable Power Station $129.00 (was $219.00)
- BLUETTI AC180 Solar Generator + 200W Panel $645.03 (was $1,099.00)
- BLUETTI Apex 300 Portable Power Station + Hub D1 $1,698.00 (was $2,499.00)
- BLUETTI EB3A (268Wh) Portable Power Station $187.98 (was $269.00)
- BLUETTI AC50B (448Wh) Portable Power Station $259.00 (was $399.00)
- BLUETTI AC200PL (2304Wh) Portable Power Station $899.00 (was $1,299.00)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator Elite 200 V2 + 200W Panel $1,099.00 (was $2,299.00)
- BLUETTI AC200PL Solar Generator + 200W Panel $1,099.00 (was $2,099.00)
- BLUETTI AC200PL Solar Generator + 350W Panel $1,199.00 (was $2,299.00)
