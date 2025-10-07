Amazon is clearing out the best solar generators and portable power stations on Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I fully believe everyone should have a portable power station or solar generator on-hand for emergencies if you can swing the cost. Mine has come in handy numerous times and I’ve always been glad to have it as part of my emergency kit. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale offers your best opportunity to grab these essential pieces of outdoor gear for their lowest prices of the year. Grab the one you want now before the deals sell out.

You’re getting this powerful portable backup for less than half of its normal price and the lowest price we have seen this year. You get three AC outlets, a pair of high-powered USB-C ports, a USB-A port, a built-in light, and a DC port. It has enough capacity to keep your devices running in a blackout, even if you need relatively high-draw gadgets like a CPAP machine. The chunky handle makes it easy to carry around.

This portable power station has a pair of AC outlets and a trio of USB ports to keep things charged. The real draw here is the included solar panel, which can fully charge the battery in just a few hours under the right conditions. It’s a great option if you’re going camping and want to keep your gadgets powered up.

More Jackery portable power station and solar generator deals

EcoFlow portable power station and solar generator deals

Bluetti portable power station and solar generator deals