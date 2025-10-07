🛍️ Amazon Prime Day is live. See the best deals HERE.  🛍️

Audio-Technica turntables, headphones, and microphones are deeply discounted for Prime Day

Audio-Technica

By Tony Ware

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There’s a ritual to spinning vinyl that resets the brain, and Audio-Technica is hosting the seance. You’re invited to commune with the spirit of your favorite artist, just slowly lift the tonearm, then lower the stylus into the groove. Audio-Technica has been part of that experience for decades, delivering gear that bridges audiophile fidelity with everyday accessibility. Whether you’re cueing up a crate-digger classic, laying down vocals, or slipping into a mix with some sturdy studio headphones, A-T makes the moment sound right. And during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (Oct. 7–8), their turntables, headphones, and mics are going for less.

Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial at this link.

Editor’s Picks

Audio-Technica AT-LP120 USB BK $349 (30 percent off)

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XBT-USB-BK Wireless Direct-Drive Turntable
Give your records the player they deserve.

Audio-Technica
See It

If you’re looking for a love letter to DJs and vinyl purists with modern needs, the Audio-Technica AT-LP120 USB BK offers the feel of a club deck but slides seamlessly into your home setup. It’s a direct-drive, quartz-locked, and pitch-adjustable turntable with a built-in phono preamp and USB output, allowing you to digitize your dusty LPs. This deck makes it plug-and-play. And the included AT-VM95E cartridge pulls every nuance from your grooves so you can capture the warmth of analog. With rock-solid torque, tactile controls, and that classic matte black swagger, the LP120 doesn’t just honor turntable heritage—it remixes it for the here and now.

Turntables

Headphones

Microphones

 
Early Prime Day deals header airpods

Shop Amazon’s early Prime Day sale

100+ deals available now
 
Tony Ware Avatar

Tony Ware

Editor, Commerce

Tony Ware is the Editor, Commerce & Gear for PopSci.com (and PopPhoto.com). He’s been writing about how to make and break music since the mid-’90s when his college newspaper said they already had a film critic but maybe he wanted to look through the free promo CDs. Immediately hooked on outlining intangibles, he’s covered everything audio for countless alt. weeklies, international magazines, websites, and heated bar trivia contests ever since.