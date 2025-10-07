Audio-Technica turntables, headphones, and microphones are deeply discounted for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There’s a ritual to spinning vinyl that resets the brain, and Audio-Technica is hosting the seance. You’re invited to commune with the spirit of your favorite artist, just slowly lift the tonearm, then lower the stylus into the groove. Audio-Technica has been part of that experience for decades, delivering gear that bridges audiophile fidelity with everyday accessibility. Whether you’re cueing up a crate-digger classic, laying down vocals, or slipping into a mix with some sturdy studio headphones, A-T makes the moment sound right. And during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (Oct. 7–8), their turntables, headphones, and mics are going for less.

Audio-Technica AT-LP120 USB BK $349 (30 percent off)

If you’re looking for a love letter to DJs and vinyl purists with modern needs, the Audio-Technica AT-LP120 USB BK offers the feel of a club deck but slides seamlessly into your home setup. It’s a direct-drive, quartz-locked, and pitch-adjustable turntable with a built-in phono preamp and USB output, allowing you to digitize your dusty LPs. This deck makes it plug-and-play. And the included AT-VM95E cartridge pulls every nuance from your grooves so you can capture the warmth of analog. With rock-solid torque, tactile controls, and that classic matte black swagger, the LP120 doesn’t just honor turntable heritage—it remixes it for the here and now.

