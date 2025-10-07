Upgrade your everyday carry with the best Prime Day deals on Cold Steel knives

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re not currently carrying a pocket knife, you may be surprised how often it comes in handy. If you already carry one, you know that it’s an essential piece of your EDC. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale has dropped the price on dozens of Cold Steel knives, all of which have high-end blades with proven designs. Even if you don’t want to carry a knife with you for everyday tasks, stick one in your bugout bag because you might need it in an emergency.

Premium CPM-S35VN steel is the star here, giving you edge retention and corrosion resistance far above budget blades. The Tri-Ad lock is one of the strongest folding mechanisms on the market, and the textured G-10 handle makes it reliable for everyday carry or camp use.

Cold Steel Mayhem 6″ — AUS10A, Atlas Lock $177.10 (49% off)

This is a big, confident folder with a long AUS-10A blade and a sturdy Atlas Lock for smooth operation. Its size makes it useful for campsite food prep, cord cutting, or even light bushcraft, while textured G-10 keeps it secure in hand.

Cold Steel Talwar 5.5″ — S35VN, Plain Edge $121.08 (58% off)

The Talwar balances premium S35VN steel with a slim, fast design. It’s light enough for pocket carry but large enough for serious cutting jobs. Strong lockup and an ergonomic handle let it handle rope, heavy cardboard, or field chores with ease.

