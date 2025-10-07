Buy everyone on your shopping list Legos during these Amazon Prime Day deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Everybody loves Legos. Right now, Amazon has tons of fantastic sets on sale during its Prime Big Deal Days event. These aren’t bargain sets built for Black Friday. These are premium collections that are fun for anyone with an imagination. Lego deals tend to sell out more quickly than others, so if you see something you want, grab it before it’s gone.

LEGO Icons NASA Space Shuttle Discovery (10283) $139.99 (30 percent off)

Build a detailed display model with working bay doors. This one lands squarely in the “adult display” sweet spot. It’s great for space buffs who want a premium build that still fits on a bookshelf

LEGO Star Wars Ahsoka Tano’s Ghost & Phantom II (75357) $111.99 (30 percent off)

This fan-favorite ship duo from the Ahsoka series comes with five Minifigs. At just over a hundred bucks, it’s a solid entry into a large Star Wars build without having to pawn your light saber collection to afford it.

LEGO Botanicals Mini Bonsai Trees (10373) $44.99 (30.77 percent off)

Desk-friendly, relaxing to build, and trendy decor once it’s done. The Botanicals line consistently sells well, and this mini set brings that look at a much lower price than the larger bonsai kits.

