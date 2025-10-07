Buy everyone on your shopping list Legos during these Amazon Prime Day deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Everybody loves Legos. Right now, Amazon has tons of fantastic sets on sale during its Prime Big Deal Days event. These aren’t bargain sets built for Black Friday. These are premium collections that are fun for anyone with an imagination. Lego deals tend to sell out more quickly than others, so if you see something you want, grab it before it’s gone.
Editor’s Picks
LEGO Icons NASA Space Shuttle Discovery (10283) $139.99 (30 percent off)
Build a detailed display model with working bay doors. This one lands squarely in the “adult display” sweet spot. It’s great for space buffs who want a premium build that still fits on a bookshelf
LEGO Star Wars Ahsoka Tano’s Ghost & Phantom II (75357) $111.99 (30 percent off)
This fan-favorite ship duo from the Ahsoka series comes with five Minifigs. At just over a hundred bucks, it’s a solid entry into a large Star Wars build without having to pawn your light saber collection to afford it.
LEGO Botanicals Mini Bonsai Trees (10373) $44.99 (30.77 percent off)
Desk-friendly, relaxing to build, and trendy decor once it’s done. The Botanicals line consistently sells well, and this mini set brings that look at a much lower price than the larger bonsai kits.
LEGO Icons & Ideas (Adults)
- LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece (10314) $34.99 (30.01 percent off)
- LEGO Botanicals Mini Bonsai Trees (10373) $44.99 (30.77 percent off)
- LEGO Ideas A-Frame Cabin (21338) $125.99 (30 percent off)
- LEGO Icons NASA Space Shuttle Discovery (10283) $139.99 (30 percent off)
LEGO Star Wars
- LEGO Star Wars Ahsoka Ghost & Phantom II (75357) $111.99 (30 percent off)
- LEGO Star Wars Spider Tank (75361) $34.99 (30.01 percent off)
- LEGO BrickHeadz The Phantom Menace (40676) $37.99 (30.91 percent off)
- LEGO Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram (75403) $69.99 (30 percent off)
LEGO City, Friends, Technic & More
- LEGO City Car Transporter Truck with Sports Cars (60408) $69.99 (30 percent off)
- LEGO City 4×4 Off-Roader Adventures (60387) $20.99 (30.01 percent off)
- LEGO Friends Adventure Camp Tree House (42631) $90.99 (30 percent off)
- LEGO Classic Vibrant Creative Brick Box (11038) $41.99 (30.01 percent off)
- LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Forest Animals: Red Fox (31154) $34.99 (30.01 percent off)
- LEGO Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 (42138) $34.99 (30.01 percent off)
- LEGO Super Mario Donkey Kong’s Tree House Expansion (71424) $41.99 (30.01 percent off)
LEGO Storage Bags & Totes
- LEGO Storage Cinch Bucket – Blue $15.97 (20.15 percent off)
- LEGO Storage Cinch Bucket – Red $12.29 (38.55 percent off)
- LEGO Micro Knob Bag – Light Pink $16.15 (35.40 percent off)
