Stock up on Sennheiser’s affordable audiophile accessories during Amazon’s Prime Day sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
There’s a certain satisfaction in slipping on headphones that get it, and Sennheiser gets that. The German brand’s headphones deliver the richness of a bassline, the shimmer in a vocal, the weight of a soundtrack swell. Their velvety midrange keeps you coming back, and right now their prices are rolled back. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (Oct. 7–8) drops the entry point for gear that doesn’t just play audio; it paints soundscapes, whether you’re zoning into a mix or zeroing out distractions. For anyone craving lush, audiophile-grade listening without the luxury price tag, now’s your moment to level up.
Editor’s picks
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones $249.95 (34 percent off)See It
Want to know what happens when sonic swagger meets serious stamina? The Sennheiser Momentum 4. These wireless headphones flex 60 hours of battery life without flinching, all while wrapping your ears in comfy memory foam. The tuning? Lush like a midnight lounge set: articulate highs, sultry mids, and bass that breathes rather than bludgeons. Adaptive ANC cloaks you in quiet, while aptX Adaptive keeps every stream buttery smooth. The lightweight folding design makes the Momentum 4s an everyday travel and office staple that is a masterclass in cool, confident sound that helps you melt into the mix.
Best Sennheiser Prime Day deals
Noise-cancelling wireless
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless (Black/Copper) $249.95 (34 percent off)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless (Graphite) $279.95 (38 percent off)
- Sennheiser Accentum Plus (Black) $149.95 (40 percent off)
- Sennheiser Accentum Plus (White) $149.95 (40 percent off)
- Sennheiser Accentum Wireless $99.95 (60 percent off)
Audiophile wired
- Sennheiser HD 660S2 (open-back) $385.95 (43 percent off)
- Sennheiser HD 560S (open-back) $166.95 (39 percent off)
- Sennheiser HD 599 SE (open-back, black) $99.95 (58 percent off)
- Sennheiser HD 599 (open-back, ivory) $135.95 (43 percent off)
- Sennheiser HD 569 (closed-back) $122.95 (32 percent off)
TV listening & wireless home audio
- Sennheiser RS 175 RF wireless headphone system $199.95 (43 percent off)
- Sennheiser RS 5200 digital wireless TV headphones $199.95 (33 percent off)
- Sennheiser RS 120-W on-ear wireless TV headphones $109.95 (31 percent off)
Wired & budget picks
- Sennheiser HD 505 (wired over-ear, Copper Edition) $249.95 (24 percent off)
- Sennheiser HD 400S (wired, with inline remote) $46.95 (48 percent off)
Work headsets
- EPOS | Sennheiser SC 30 USB ML (single-sided) $29.82 (55 percent off)
