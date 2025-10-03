Amazon is blowing out iRobot Roomba vacuums for as low as $149 with these early Prime Day deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

My robot vacuum had a recent and unfortunate encounter with a phone charger that has left it completely dead. As a result, I’ve been manually vacuuming my dog’s insidious hair pretty much every day so my home isn’t overrun with fur tumbleweeds. I’m going to remedy that situation, however, by grabbing one of these deeply discounted Roomba’s currently on sale during Amazon’s early Prime Big Deal Days sale. The prices on these have been locked at or around their retail prices since well before summer started, so these discounts are just for sure. Plus, they go as low as $149, which brings them into holiday gifting territory for someone you really like (or someone who you visit and you’re sick of leaving with crumbs on your socks).

Editor’s Picks

A budget-friendly Roomba that still includes LiDAR navigation, neat row cleaning, and self-charging. It’s a great pick for anyone who wants the convenience of a robot vacuum without paying flagship prices. That advanced navigation system will help prevent catastrophes like the one that took out my robot vacuum.

This top-tier model combines vacuuming and mopping with a multifunctional base that not only self-empties but also refills, washes, and dries the mop pad. It’s designed for those who want a true set-and-forget cleaning system, especially helpful for busy households with kids or pets. If you never want to think about cleaning your floors, it’s definitely worth the money.

Tailored for pet owners, the j9+ has powerful suction and advanced obstacle avoidance that recognizes pet waste and cords. With a self-emptying base that lasts 60 days, it keeps floors clean with minimal upkeep. The self-emptying base is a nice touch for people (liked me) who avoid chores.

