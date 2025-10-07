🛍️ Amazon Prime Day is live. See the best deals HERE.  🛍️

Save up to 43% off popular DeWalt tools with these Amazon Prime Day deals

Whether you're an aspiring DIYer or a seasoned pro builder, these DeWalt tool deals deserve a spot in your kit.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You can never have too many power tools. Every time you think your collection is complete, a new challenge or job pops up that requires more power. Amazon’s annual Prime Big Deal Days sale is typically one of the best times to stock up on power tools and this year is no exception. A whole swath of DeWalt tools are on sale up to 43 percent off during this limited time event. These deals tend to sell out, so if you see something you want in your garage, grab it before it’s gone.

Editor’s Picks

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Impact Driver 2-Tool Combo Kit (DCK277D2) $179 (28.11 percent off)

DeWalt two drill driver kit on sale for Prime Day
This is a great gift for a beginner or experienced user.De

DeWalt
See It


This compact brushless drill/impact driver duo is the easiest way to jump into 20V MAX or refresh an aging kit—two batteries and a charger mean you’re job-ready right out of the box.

DEWALT 20V MAX 9-Tool Cordless Combo Kit (DCK940D2) $699 (26.34 percent off)
Nine core tools in one hit—drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, recip saw, grinder, oscillating tool, blower, light, and more—great for a full workshop build or jobsite crew.

DEWALT 12V MAX 360° Green Line Laser Level (DW089LG) $349 (42.69 percent off)
Bright green beams are easier to see indoors; 360-degree lines speed up layouts for cabinets, tile, framing, or drop ceilings—much faster and more accurate than a tape and bubble level.

Power tool kits & drills

Hand tools

Sanding & polishing

Bits, blades & attachments

Measurement & layout

Safety gear

Relevant PopSci links to add for authority

 
Early Prime Day deals header airpods

Shop Amazon’s early Prime Day sale

100+ deals available now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.