Save up to 43% off popular DeWalt tools with these Amazon Prime Day deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You can never have too many power tools. Every time you think your collection is complete, a new challenge or job pops up that requires more power. Amazon’s annual Prime Big Deal Days sale is typically one of the best times to stock up on power tools and this year is no exception. A whole swath of DeWalt tools are on sale up to 43 percent off during this limited time event. These deals tend to sell out, so if you see something you want in your garage, grab it before it’s gone.
Editor’s Picks
DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Impact Driver 2-Tool Combo Kit (DCK277D2) $179 (28.11 percent off)See It
This compact brushless drill/impact driver duo is the easiest way to jump into 20V MAX or refresh an aging kit—two batteries and a charger mean you’re job-ready right out of the box.
DEWALT 20V MAX 9-Tool Cordless Combo Kit (DCK940D2) $699 (26.34 percent off)
Nine core tools in one hit—drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, recip saw, grinder, oscillating tool, blower, light, and more—great for a full workshop build or jobsite crew.
DEWALT 12V MAX 360° Green Line Laser Level (DW089LG) $349 (42.69 percent off)
Bright green beams are easier to see indoors; 360-degree lines speed up layouts for cabinets, tile, framing, or drop ceilings—much faster and more accurate than a tape and bubble level.
Power tool kits & drills
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Impact Driver 2-Tool Combo Kit (DCK277D2) $179 (28.11 percent off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX 9-Tool Cordless Combo Kit (DCK940D2) $699 (26.34 percent off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver Set, 1/2-in (DCD777D1) $129 (27.93 percent off)
- DEWALT 5-Tool Cordless Combo Kit (DCK551D1M1) $499 (21.91 percent off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR 1/4-in Impact Driver Kit (DCF860QQ1) $239 (11.15 percent off)
Hand tools
- DEWALT Mechanics Tools & Socket Set, 204-Piece (DWMT72165) $174.99 (32.69 percent off)
- DEWALT Digital Torque Wrench, 1/2-in Drive, 50–250 ft-lb (DWMT17060) $199 (26.29 percent off)
- DEWALT Tough Box SAE Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set, 8-Piece $38.99 (66.62 percent off)
Sanding & polishing
- DEWALT 7–9-in Variable-Speed Buffer/Polisher, 12-Amp (DWP849X) $179 (33.46 percent off)
- DEWALT 7-in Wool Buffing Pad & Backing Pad Kit (DW4985CL) $26.98 (54.30 percent off)
- DEWALT 5-in Orbital Palm Sander, 12,000 OPM (DWE6421) $69 (12.66 percent off)
Bits, blades & attachments
- DEWALT 12-in Miter Saw Blade 2-Pack, 80-T & 32-T (DW3128P5/DW3123) $36.99 (77.55 percent off)
- DEWALT FlexTorq Impact-Rated Screwdriver Bit Set, 35-Piece (DWA2T35IR) $31.98 (63.71 percent off)
- DEWALT Step Drill Bit Set, 3-Piece, TiN-Coated (DWA1790IR) $62.99 (61.26 percent off)
- DEWALT FLEXTORQ Lighted Modular Right-Angle Attachment (DWALRAFT) $29.98 (25.05 percent off)
Measurement & layout
- DEWALT 12V MAX 360° Green Line Laser Level (DW089LG) $349 (42.69 percent off)
Safety gear
- DEWALT DPG82-11 Concealer Anti-Fog Safety Goggles (Clear Lens) $10.30 (20.71 percent off)
- DEWALT DPG22V Type II Class C Vented Safety Helmet $52 (41.57 percent off)
Relevant PopSci links to add for authority
Shop Amazon’s early Prime Day sale