Coronavirus: the latest news and tips
A new coronavirus, first identified in Wuhan, China, has global health agencies on high alert. Here’s everything experts know about COVID-19 so far.
LATEST NEWS
Health
- •Fight COVID-19 on the go with homemade hand sanitizer
- •Why sanitizer works, but hand washing works better
- •COVID-19 has now killed 11 people in the US
- •Thirteen science questions about COVID-19 from teens
- •COVID-19 continues spreading, despite quarantines, cancelled events, and other global efforts
- •COVID-19 is exposing dangerous flaws in how we make and prescribe drugs
- •How to prepare for a viral outbreak like COVID-19
“Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known.”
–Carl Sagan
Videos
A story too strange and horrifying to be fiction (and, yes, it involves a shark and a horse). Also, it's the first footage of a shark ever recorded.
Over the last 20 years, 2°C has been referenced in climate policies and agreements made by the Council of the European Union, the G8 (now the G7), and more. So what makes two degrees so important?