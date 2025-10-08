Save more than 40% off Lexar SSD storage devices during Amazon’s Prime Day sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Data is precious, so you should store it with care. Amazon currently has steep discounts on Lexar SSDs and memory cards as part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale. That means you can get pro-grade portable SSDs, internal storage, microSD, and full-sized SD cards for their lowest prices of the year. You don’t have to be a pro content creator to appreciate data storage that won’t crap out on you when you and your camera really need it.

Lexar 2TB Armor 700 Portable SSD (USB 3.2 Gen 2×2) $129.88 (38.15% off)



This one hits the sweet spot for creators and power users: up to 2,000 MB/s on a 20 Gbps port (and ~1,000 MB/s on standard 10 Gbps), plus an IP66 dust- and water-resistant shell that can actually live in a camera bag. It’s fast enough to edit 4K footage or shuttle a 100GB project in well under a minute—great as a scratch disk or a travel backup drive. Works with modern USB-C laptops, cameras, and even iPhone 15/16 for on-the-go offloads.

Lexar 2TB NM790 SSD with Heatsink (PS5-ready) $109.88 (33.40% off)

A fast PCIe Gen4 drive with up to 7,400 MB/s reads and a low-profile heatsink that fits the PS5 without extra brackets. It’s a sweet-spot capacity for gamers—room for dozens of big titles—and a dramatic speed boost for creators moving 4K footage.

Lexar 4TB NQ780 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD $198.88 (31.42% off)

Four terabytes under $200 is wild. You’re getting up to 7,000/6,000 MB/s speeds, which makes this a high-value upgrade for a desktop scratch disk, a roomy laptop drive, or a PS5 install with a separate heatsink.

Lexar 1TB Play Blue microSD (A2, V30) $64.88 (27.90% off)

Ideal for Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and Android phones. A2 app performance and V30 video class mean smoother game loads and reliable 4K capture; 1TB gives you “install everything” breathing room.

