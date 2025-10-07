Save money and get crafty with these Prime Day deals on Cricut machines and supplies

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A Cricut machine is an addictive thing to have. They look like typical printers, but they meticulously cut up to 100 different materials. You can make your own stickers, T-shirts, cards, and pretty much anything else you can think of. If you’re looking at this post, you probably already know how much fun they are. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale has dropped the prices of Cricut’s machines as well as the supplies to go with them, so now is the time to stock up and get making things.

The Explore 4 is Cricut’s most versatile all-around cutting machine for everyday makers. It works with more than 100 materials, from standard cardstock and vinyl to thin wood and leather, and it cuts twice as fast as previous Explore models. Thanks to Smart Materials compatibility, you can load rolls directly—no cutting mat needed—for continuous cuts up to 12 feet long. It’s perfect for everything from custom T-shirts and vinyl decals to personalized home décor and paper crafts. If you’re upgrading from an older Explore or just getting into DIY cutting, this is the model that hits the sweet spot between capability and price. $199 (20% off)

Don’t let the size fool you—this palm-sized heat press is one of the handiest tools Cricut makes. The EasyPress Mini’s compact, curved design makes it ideal for pressing heat transfer vinyl onto shoes, hats, stuffed animals, or any other small or oddly shaped items. It heats up fast, offers three precise temperature settings, and its ceramic-coated plate distributes heat evenly across your project. It’s a favorite for quick, small jobs or adding finishing touches that a full-sized press can’t easily reach.

This bundle gives you everything you need to start making professional-quality mugs with vibrant, dishwasher-safe designs. The Cricut Mug Press uses heat and pressure to permanently infuse color into specially coated mugs—no peeling vinyl or fading prints. It’s fully automated, so you just insert your mug and press down the lever while it handles the rest. The included 12 blank mugs mean you can start crafting personalized gifts or stocking up for holiday sales right out of the box. It’s an easy, satisfying way to level up from flat vinyl to full-color sublimation. $109 (31% off)

