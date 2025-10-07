Save money and get crafty with these Prime Day deals on Cricut machines and supplies

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
A Cricut machine is an addictive thing to have. They look like typical printers, but they meticulously cut up to 100 different materials. You can make your own stickers, T-shirts, cards, and pretty much anything else you can think of. If you’re looking at this post, you probably already know how much fun they are. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale has dropped the prices of Cricut’s machines as well as the supplies to go with them, so now is the time to stock up and get making things.
Editor’s picks
Cricut Explore 4 (Seashell) $199See It
The Explore 4 is Cricut’s most versatile all-around cutting machine for everyday makers. It works with more than 100 materials, from standard cardstock and vinyl to thin wood and leather, and it cuts twice as fast as previous Explore models. Thanks to Smart Materials compatibility, you can load rolls directly—no cutting mat needed—for continuous cuts up to 12 feet long. It’s perfect for everything from custom T-shirts and vinyl decals to personalized home décor and paper crafts. If you’re upgrading from an older Explore or just getting into DIY cutting, this is the model that hits the sweet spot between capability and price. $199 (20% off)
Cricut EasyPress Mini $39 (43% off)
Don’t let the size fool you—this palm-sized heat press is one of the handiest tools Cricut makes. The EasyPress Mini’s compact, curved design makes it ideal for pressing heat transfer vinyl onto shoes, hats, stuffed animals, or any other small or oddly shaped items. It heats up fast, offers three precise temperature settings, and its ceramic-coated plate distributes heat evenly across your project. It’s a favorite for quick, small jobs or adding finishing touches that a full-sized press can’t easily reach.
Cricut Mug Press + 12 Blank Mugs $109 (31% off)
This bundle gives you everything you need to start making professional-quality mugs with vibrant, dishwasher-safe designs. The Cricut Mug Press uses heat and pressure to permanently infuse color into specially coated mugs—no peeling vinyl or fading prints. It’s fully automated, so you just insert your mug and press down the lever while it handles the rest. The included 12 blank mugs mean you can start crafting personalized gifts or stocking up for holiday sales right out of the box. It’s an easy, satisfying way to level up from flat vinyl to full-color sublimation. $109 (31% off)
Cutting machines & bundles
- Cricut Explore 4 (Seashell) – Digital Content Bundle $199 (20% off)
- Cricut Explore 4 (Seashell) – Engagement Plus Bundle w/EasyPress 3 (9×9) $329 (23% off)
- Cricut Explore 4 (Seashell) – Engagement Bundle $249 (17% off)
- Cricut Maker 4 (Seashell) – Engagement Bundle $379.99 (15% off)
- Cricut Maker 4 (Seashell) – Engagement Plus Bundle w/EasyPress 3 (9×9) $474.99 (18% off)
- Cricut Joy – Machine & Digital Content Library Bundle $99 (23% off)
- Cricut Joy – Writable Vinyl Starter Kit $139 (22% off)
- Cricut Joy – Card Bundle $139 (18% off)
- Cricut Joy Xtra – Smart Cutting Machine + Digital Content $149 (16% off)
Heat presses & mug press bundles
- Cricut EasyPress 3 (9×9) + Heat Press Mat (15×12) $89 (10% off)
- Cricut EasyPress Mini $39 (43% off)
- Cricut Hat Press – Bundle with 12 hats $99 (34% off)
- Cricut Mug Press + 12 blank mugs (12oz) $109 (31% off)
- Cricut Mug Press + 4 blank mugs (12oz) $99 (34% off)
Materials – iron-on (HTV) & Smart Iron-On
- Cricut Value Iron-On Rainbow Sampler (12×12, 20-ct) $16.09 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Iron-On White (12×5 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Iron-On Black (12×5 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Glitter Iron-On Black (10in x 8 ft) $11.89 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Glitter Iron-On Red (10in x 8 ft) $11.89 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Glitter Iron-On Silver (10in x 8 ft) $11.89 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Glitter Iron-On Pink (10in x 8 ft) $11.89 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Iron-On Gold (12×5 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Iron-On Red (12×5 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Everyday Iron-On Black – 6 ft (3-pack of 2-ft rolls) $16.14 (15% off)
- Cricut Smart Iron-On Pink – 3-pack (13×36) $23.80 (15% off)
- Cricut Smart Iron-On Black (13in x 3 ft) $7.69 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Iron-On Red (13in x 3 ft) $7.69 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Iron-On Ocean Blue (13in x 3 ft) $7.69 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Iron-On Maize Yellow (13in x 3 ft) $7.69 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Iron-On Grass Green (13in x 3 ft) $7.69 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Iron-On for Joy Xtra – White (9.5in x 4 ft) $7.69 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Iron-On for Joy Xtra – Black (9.5in x 4 ft) $7.69 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Iron-On for Joy Xtra – Royal Blue (9.5in x 4 ft) $7.69 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Iron-On for Joy Xtra – Bright Teal (9.5in x 4 ft) $7.69 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Iron-On for Joy Xtra – Pink (9.5in x 4 ft) $7.69 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Iron-On for Joy Xtra – Red (9.5in x 4 ft) $7.69 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Iron-On for Joy – White (5.5in x 6 ft) $7.69 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Iron-On for Joy – Black (5.5in x 6 ft) $7.69 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Iron-On for Joy – Royal Blue (5.5in x 6 ft) $7.69 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Iron-On for Joy – Bright Teal (5.5in x 6 ft) $7.69 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Iron-On Magenta (12×5 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Iron-On Brown (12×5 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Iron-On Navy Blue (12×5 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Iron-On Purple (12×5 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Iron-On Orange (12×5 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Iron-On Blue (12×5 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Iron-On Yellow (12×5 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Iron-On Pink (12×5 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Iron-On Sky Blue (12×5 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Iron-On Teal (12×5 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Iron-On Lilac (12×5 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Iron-On Mint (12×5 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
Materials – permanent vinyl (regular & Smart)
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl – 50-ft Rainbow Sampler (50-ct sheets) $18.89 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl Black (12in x 35 ft) $13.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl Rainbow Sampler (12×12, 25-ct) $11.89 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl Black (12×10 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl White (12×10 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl Glossy White (12×10 ft) $8.39 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl Glossy Black (12×10 ft) $8.39 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl Matte Gold (12×10 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl Matte Red (12×10 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl Matte Blue (12×10 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl Brown (12×10 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl Matte Green (12×10 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl Matte Pink (12×10 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl Matte Yellow (12×10 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl Matte Teal (12×10 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl Matte Mint (12×10 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl Navy Blue (12×10 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl Lilac (12×10 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl Magenta (12×10 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl Gray (12×10 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Permanent Vinyl Matte Silver (12×10 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Permanent Vinyl Grass Green (13in x 5 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Permanent Vinyl Maize Yellow (13in x 5 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Permanent Vinyl Red (13in x 5 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Permanent Vinyl for Joy – Ocean Blue (5.5in x 10 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Permanent Vinyl for Joy – White (5.5in x 10 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Permanent Vinyl for Joy – Red (5.5in x 10 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Permanent Vinyl for Joy – Maize Yellow (5.5in x 10 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Permanent Vinyl for Joy Xtra – Ocean Blue (9.5in x 6 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Permanent Vinyl for Joy Xtra – Red (9.5in x 6 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Permanent Vinyl for Joy Xtra – Grass Green (9.5in x 6 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Permanent Vinyl for Joy Xtra – Maize Yellow (9.5in x 6 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Permanent Vinyl for Joy Xtra – Black (9.5in x 6 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Permanent Vinyl for Joy Xtra – White (9.5in x 6 ft) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Permanent Vinyl for Joy Xtra – Sampler Pack (9.5in x 24in, 6 sheets) $7.69 (37% off)
Materials – transfer tape, mats, & paper
- Cricut Value Transfer Tape (12in x 15 ft roll) $7.69 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Transfer Tape – 75-ft Flat Pack (75 sheets, 12×12) $18.89 (30% off)
- Cricut Cutting Mat Variety Pack (4-ct, 12×24) – 2 Standard, 1 Light, 1 Strong $23.19 (20% off)
- Cricut LightGrip Cutting Mat Pack (6-ct, 12×12) $15.99 (20% off)
- Cricut StandardGrip Cutting Mat Pack (6-ct, 12×12) $15.99 (20% off)
- Cricut StandardGrip Machine Mats (3-ct, 12×12) $11.04 (15% off)
- Cricut StrongGrip Cutting Mat Pack (6-ct, 12×12) $15.99 (20% off)
- Cricut StandardGrip Cutting Mat Pack for Joy (5-ct, 4.5×12) $9.59 (20% off)
- Cricut LightGrip Cutting Mat Pack for Joy Xtra (4-ct, 8.5×12) $9.59 (20% off)
- Cricut Sublimation Paper (100 sheets, 8.5×11) $10.39 (20% off)
- Cricut Value Cardstock – Ocean Sampler (80 sheets, 8.5×11) $8.39 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Cardstock – Botanical Sampler (80 sheets, 8.5×11) $8.39 (30% off)
- Cricut Value Cardstock – Pastels Sampler (80 sheets, 8.5×11) $8.39 (30% off)
