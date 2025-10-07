Build a smart home security system on a budget with these Amazon Prime Day deals on Arlo cameras

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Setting up a home security system used to be hard. It required a salesperson to come to your house and upsell you on a complicated setup that cost thousands of dollars. Right now, during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, however, you can grab everything you need to set up a swanky Arlo smart security system for the lowest price of the year. It’s a great way to get everything you need in one shot while saving some serious money.

Editor’s Picks

Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (2nd Gen) + Chime 2 Bundle $79.99 (46.7% off)



This doorbell brings sharp 2K video, package detection, two-way audio, and built-in night vision to your front door. It also comes with Arlo’s Chime 2 for instant alerts, making it one of the best values if you want a major upgrade from a standard doorbell cam.

Arlo Pro 6th Gen 3-Cam Security System $229.99 (23.3% off)

A solid option for full-home coverage. Each camera delivers crisp 2K HDR video with dual-band WiFi, wide 160° field of view, and built-in spotlight. The 3-pack strikes a good balance of price and coverage for most homes.

Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera (White) $99.99 (33.3% off)

Packing 2000 lumens of light plus 2K HDR video, this wired floodlight doubles as both a powerful outdoor light and a security cam. Weather-resistant and equipped with two-way audio, it’s ideal for backyards or driveways.

