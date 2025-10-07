Amazon is blowing out SanDisk SSDs and microSD cards during its Prime Day sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
We all shoot more photos and video than ever, which means we need more storage on our computers. Pro shooters don’t clutter up their computer’s built-in drives with files. Instead, they keep images on a super-fast external SSD and edit directly from it. Right now, you can upgrade to a SanDisk portable SSD for the lowest price of the year during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. The deals also include microSD cards and SDXC cards, so no matter how you want to store your files, you can save money doing it.
This pocket-size USB-C SSD hits up to 1,050MB/s, so giant photo libraries and Steam game folders move fast. It’s IP65 water/dust resistant and drop-rated, making it a reliable everyday upgrade for laptops, consoles, and travel backups.
Massive storage for handhelds and action cams. At 2TB with up to 240MB/s reads, it’s a roomy pick for Nintendo Switch*, Steam Deck (with reader), Android phones, drones, and 4K capture without constant card swaps.
A pro-level card for modern mirrorless bodies—fast bursts and 8K/6K video thanks to high sustained writes. If you’ve been waiting to expand your buffer and roll longer clips, this price is a standout.
Portable SSDs
- SanDisk 8TB Extreme Portable SSD $459.99 (34 percent off)
- SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD $229.99 (35 percent off)
- SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD (2,000MB/s) $269.99 (32 percent off)
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD (Monterey) $124.99 (40 percent off)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD (Monterey) $89.99 (33 percent off)
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD (USB4, up to 3,800MB/s) $237.99 (29 percent off)
Internal NVMe SSDs (WD Blue)
- WD Blue SN5100 2TB (Gen4) $119.99 (23 percent off)
- WD Blue SN5100 1TB (Gen4) $67.99 (18 percent off)
- WD Blue SN5100 500GB (Gen4) $44.99 (21 percent off)
SD Cards (Full-size)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II (V90) $169.99 (35 percent off)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II (V60) $189.99 (57 percent off)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I (V30) $116.99 (36 percent off)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I (V30) $26.34 (27 percent off)
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I $38.24 (40 percent off)
microSD Cards
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme microSDXC (A2, V30) $159.99 (66 percent off)
- SanDisk 256GB MAX Endurance microSDXC (V30) $37.99 (30 percent off)
- SanDisk 1TB Creator microSD (A2, V30) $84.99 (50 percent off)
Nintendo-licensed microSD
- SanDisk 1TB microSD for Nintendo Switch $99.99 (33 percent off)
- SanDisk 128GB ×2 microSD for Nintendo Switch (2-pack) $28.89 (27 percent off)
- SanDisk 512GB Pokémon “Gangar” microSD for Nintendo Switch $48.99 (30 percent off)
CFexpress & Cinema Cards
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Type B $119.99 (69 percent off)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Type B $99.99 (69 percent off)
- SanDisk 480GB PRO-Cinema CFexpress Type A $179.99 (42 percent off)
USB Flash & Dual-Connector Drives
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO USB 3.2 Flash Drive $89.99 (38 percent off)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO USB-A Flash Drive $67.99 (18 percent off)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO Dual Drive (USB-C/USB-A) $57.99 (28 percent off)
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Dual Drive (USB-C/USB-A) $149.99 (21 percent off)
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB-C $37.99 (28 percent off)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra Luxe USB Type-C $20.99 (36 percent off)
- SanDisk 512GB “DJ” Dual-Connector USB-C/USB-A $56.99 (29 percent off)
- SanDisk 1TB Ultra Fit USB 3.2 (Plug-and-Stay) $76.49 (19 percent off)
- SanDisk 512GB Creator USB-C Flash Drive $37.99 (46 percent off)
- SanDisk 256GB Smurfs “Smurfette” USB Flash Drive $23.79 (26 percent off)
Phone Drives (USB-C / Lightning)
- SanDisk 1TB Phone Drive (USB-C) $118.99 (27 percent off)
- SanDisk 256GB Phone Drive (USB-C) $44.99 (36 percent off)
- SanDisk 256GB Creator Phone Drive (USB-C & Lightning) $59.49 (27 percent off)
External HDD
- SanDisk Professional G-Drive ArmorATD 5TB (Rugged) $159.99 (16 percent off)
