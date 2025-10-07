Amazon is blowing out SanDisk SSDs and microSD cards during its Prime Day sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We all shoot more photos and video than ever, which means we need more storage on our computers. Pro shooters don’t clutter up their computer’s built-in drives with files. Instead, they keep images on a super-fast external SSD and edit directly from it. Right now, you can upgrade to a SanDisk portable SSD for the lowest price of the year during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. The deals also include microSD cards and SDXC cards, so no matter how you want to store your files, you can save money doing it.

Editor’s Picks



This pocket-size USB-C SSD hits up to 1,050MB/s, so giant photo libraries and Steam game folders move fast. It’s IP65 water/dust resistant and drop-rated, making it a reliable everyday upgrade for laptops, consoles, and travel backups.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme microSDXC (A2, V30) $159.99 (66 percent off)

Massive storage for handhelds and action cams. At 2TB with up to 240MB/s reads, it’s a roomy pick for Nintendo Switch*, Steam Deck (with reader), Android phones, drones, and 4K capture without constant card swaps.

SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Type B $119.99 (69 percent off)

A pro-level card for modern mirrorless bodies—fast bursts and 8K/6K video thanks to high sustained writes. If you’ve been waiting to expand your buffer and roll longer clips, this price is a standout.

