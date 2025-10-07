These are the best Prime Day deals on power tools this year

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
There’s a tool out there for every job and it’s our quest to add them all to our collection. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is a great time to grab just about any power tool you could need for its lowest price of the year. This pre-Black Friday shopping holiday typically sets the bar for deals across the board and that applies to tools, too.
Cruise through the deals and you’ll find brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, Greenworks, and more. We’ll be updating this post with more tool deals as they drop, but don’t miss out on a deal if you see it. These tend to sell out quickly and once they’re gone, they’re gone.
DeWalt tool deals
Editor’s picks
DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit (DCK240C2) $159.00 (39 percent off)
This proven two-tool starter kit comes with two batteries and a charger; perfect for building out a 20V MAX setup fast.
DEWALT 12V MAX 3-Plane Green Line Laser (DW089LG) $349.00 (43 percent off)
This clever tool offers triple-360° green beams for bright, full-room layout; clutch for remodelers hanging cabinets, tile, or framing.
DEWALT 20V MAX 5-in. Cordless Orbital Sander Kit (DCW210D1) $118.99 (52 percent off)
Variable speed 8,000–12,000 OPM options and a dust bag in make this a kit that’s ideal for furniture fixes and trim work.
Power tool kits
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Woodworking 3-Tool Kit (DCK300P1) $359.11 (29 percent off)
Sanders
- DEWALT 5-in. Palm Sander (DWE6421) $69.00 (13 percent off)
Measuring & laser levels
- DEWALT 20V/12V MAX 3×360 Green Laser Kit (DCLE3430G) $373.96 (15 percent off)
Mechanics tools & wrenches
- DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set, 204-Piece (DWMT72165) $174.99 (16 percent off)
- DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set, 108-Piece (DWMT73801) $65.38 (15 percent off)
- DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set, 142-Piece (DWMT45425) $119.00 (26 percent off)
- DEWALT Tough Box 8-Piece SAE Ratcheting Wrench Set (DWMT74733) $38.99 (19 percent off)
- DEWALT 1/2-in. Digital Torque Wrench (DWMT17060) $199.00 (26 percent off)
Drill/driver bits & oscillating blades
- DEWALT Step Drill Bit Set, 3-Piece (DWA1790IR) $62.99 (16 percent off)
- DEWALT Impact Ready FLEXTORQ 40-Piece Bit Set (DWA2NGFT40IR) $17.98 (40 percent off)
- DEWALT FLEXTORQ 35-Piece Screwdriving Set (DWA2T35IR) $31.98 (25 percent off)
- DEWALT 1-1/4-in. Titanium Oscillating Blades, 3-Pack (DWA4203-3) $17.99 (36 percent off)
Saws & blades
- DEWALT 12-in. Miter Saw Blade 2-Pack (DW3128P5 & DW3123) $36.99 (52 percent off)
Batteries & chargers
- DEWALT 20V MAX 6.0Ah Battery, 2-Pack (DCB206-2) $194.65 (30 percent off)
Jobsite tools & lighting
- DEWALT 20V MAX Jobsite Blower Kit (DCE100M1) $175.00 (30 percent off)
- DEWALT USB-C Rechargeable Compact Work Light (DCL182) $66.65 (44 percent off)
Routers & accessories
- DEWALT 12-Amp Fixed & Plunge Base Router Kit (DW618PKB) $229.00 (12 percent off)
- DEWALT Plunge Base for Compact Router (DNP612) $79.00 (11 percent off)
Drills & drivers
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver Kit (DCD771C2) $81.72 (30 percent off)
Apparel & gear
- DEWALT Leather Tool-Belt Suspenders (DWST550116) $20.98 (30 percent off)
Greenworks power tool deals
- Greenworks 24V Cordless Brushless 4PCs Combo, 400 in-lbs Drill/Driver+1950 in-lbs Impact Driver +6.5″ Circular Saw +200LM Flashlight $209 (30 percent off)
- Greenworks 24V Cordless Brushless 400 in-lbs Drill/Driver+1950 in-lbs Impact Driver Combo $139 (30 percent off)
- Greenworks 24V Cordless Brushless 400 in-lbs Drill/Driver $98 (30 percent off)
- Greenworks 24V Cordless Brushless 800 in-lbs Drill/Driver $129. (20 percent off)
- Greenworks 24V Cordless Brushless 400 in-lbs Drill/Driver + 6.5″ Circular Saw $140 (30 percent off)
Worx power tool deals
- Worx Nitro 20V 18GA Cordless Brad Nailer $140 (26% off)
- =WORX WX550L 20V Power Share Axis Cordless Reciprocating & Jig Saw $90 (30 percent off)
- Worx Pegasus 2-in-1 Folding Work Table & Sawhorse $108 (32 percent off)
- Worx 20V Cordless Drill Driver, 84pc Accessory Kit $60 (33 percent off)
- Worx WX531L 20V WORXSAW 4.5″ Cordless Compact Circular Saw $109 (27 percent off)
CRAFTSMAN tool deals
Mechanics tool sets & sockets
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set – 189-Piece (CMMT12134) $142.00 (25 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN Socket & Wrench Set – 159-Piece (CMMT12125) $99.00 (41 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set – 298-Piece (CMMT12139) $249.00 (29 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set – 308-Piece (CMMT45939) $199.00 (38 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set – 121-Piece (CMMT12033) $129.99 (35 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set – 1/4″ Drive, 24-Piece (CMMT12028) $34.99 (27 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN 11-Piece Socket Set, Metric, Low-Profile Ratchet (CMMT12127) $19.98 (20 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set – 3/8″ Drive, SAE, 11-Piece (CMMT12126) $19.98 (20 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN Socket Set – 24-Piece, 1/4″ Drive, Metric (CMMT12110LZ) $19.99 (20 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN Hex Bit Socket Set – 3/8″ Drive, Metric, 6-Piece (CMMT34448) $19.99 (39 percent off)
Power tools
- CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Framing Nailer (Bare) (CMCN621PLB) $279.64 (15 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 18-Ga Brad Nailer Kit (CMCN618C1) $199.00 (11 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 RP 23-Ga Pin Nailer (Bare) (CMCN623B) $149.00 (17 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 23-Ga Pin Nailer Kit (CMCN623C1) $219.00 (15 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 RP 1/2″ Impact Wrench Kit (CMCF900M1) $159.00 (27 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 1/2″ Hammer Drill Kit (CMCD711C2) $89.00 (31 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 Reciprocating Saw Kit (CMCS300M1) $119.00 (27 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 4-1/2″ Angle Grinder Kit (CMCG400M1) $84.14 (15 percent off)
Outdoor equipment
- CRAFTSMAN Electric Pressure Washer – 2100 PSI (CMEPW2100) $199.00 (17 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 Leaf Blower (Bare) (CMCBL710B) $58.64 (15 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 RP 12″ Chainsaw Kit (CMCCS630P1) $186.14 (15 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Pole Hedge Trimmer Kit (CMCPHT818D1) $136.03 (32 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 WEEDWACKER String Trimmer (Bare) (CMCST900B) $79.00 (34 percent off)
Batteries & power
- CRAFTSMAN V20 2.0Ah Battery (CMCB202) $39.00 (12 percent off)
Hand tools
- CRAFTSMAN Screwdriver Set – 12-Piece, Bi-material (CMHT65071N) $27.98 (26 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN Linesman Pliers – 8″ (CMHT81648) $9.98 (26 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN Precision Screwdriver Set – 10-Piece (CMHT65070) $19.98 (20 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN Slotted & Phillips Screwdriver Set – 14-Piece (CMHT65045) $28.99 (19 percent off)
- CRAFTSMAN Combination Wrench Set – MM & SAE, 10-Piece (CMMT42339) $19.98 (31 percent off)
Storage & organization
- CRAFTSMAN 30-Drawer Modular Storage Organizer (CMST40730) $17.99 (33 percent off)
Vacuums & cleaning
- CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Hand Vacuum Kit (CMCVH001C1) $59.00 (41 percent off)
