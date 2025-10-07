🛍️ Amazon Prime Day is live. See the best deals HERE.  🛍️

These are the best Prime Day deals on power tools this year

Save on brands like DeWalt, Worx, Craftsman, Greenworks, and more during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Prime Day tool deals
DeWalt, Craftsman, Worx

There’s a tool out there for every job and it’s our quest to add them all to our collection. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is a great time to grab just about any power tool you could need for its lowest price of the year. This pre-Black Friday shopping holiday typically sets the bar for deals across the board and that applies to tools, too.

Cruise through the deals and you’ll find brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, Greenworks, and more. We’ll be updating this post with more tool deals as they drop, but don’t miss out on a deal if you see it. These tend to sell out quickly and once they’re gone, they’re gone.

DeWalt tool deals

Editor’s picks

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit (DCK240C2) $159.00 (39 percent off)

DeWalt two-tool kit prime day
You’re basically paying for the batteries and getting the tools for free at this price.

DeWalt
See It

This proven two-tool starter kit comes with two batteries and a charger; perfect for building out a 20V MAX setup fast.

DEWALT 12V MAX 3-Plane Green Line Laser (DW089LG) $349.00 (43 percent off)

This clever tool offers triple-360° green beams for bright, full-room layout; clutch for remodelers hanging cabinets, tile, or framing.

DEWALT 20V MAX 5-in. Cordless Orbital Sander Kit (DCW210D1) $118.99 (52 percent off)

Variable speed 8,000–12,000 OPM options and a dust bag in make this a kit that’s ideal for furniture fixes and trim work.

Power tool kits

Sanders

Measuring & laser levels

Mechanics tools & wrenches

Drill/driver bits & oscillating blades

Saws & blades

Batteries & chargers

Jobsite tools & lighting

Routers & accessories

Drills & drivers

Apparel & gear

Greenworks power tool deals

Worx power tool deals

CRAFTSMAN tool deals

Mechanics tool sets & sockets

Power tools

Outdoor equipment

Batteries & power

Hand tools

Storage & organization

Vacuums & cleaning

 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.