These are the best Prime Day deals on power tools this year

There’s a tool out there for every job and it’s our quest to add them all to our collection. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is a great time to grab just about any power tool you could need for its lowest price of the year. This pre-Black Friday shopping holiday typically sets the bar for deals across the board and that applies to tools, too.

Cruise through the deals and you’ll find brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, Greenworks, and more. We’ll be updating this post with more tool deals as they drop, but don’t miss out on a deal if you see it. These tend to sell out quickly and once they’re gone, they’re gone.

DeWalt tool deals

Editor’s picks

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit (DCK240C2) $159.00 (39 percent off)

This proven two-tool starter kit comes with two batteries and a charger; perfect for building out a 20V MAX setup fast.

DEWALT 12V MAX 3-Plane Green Line Laser (DW089LG) $349.00 (43 percent off)

This clever tool offers triple-360° green beams for bright, full-room layout; clutch for remodelers hanging cabinets, tile, or framing.

DEWALT 20V MAX 5-in. Cordless Orbital Sander Kit (DCW210D1) $118.99 (52 percent off)

Variable speed 8,000–12,000 OPM options and a dust bag in make this a kit that’s ideal for furniture fixes and trim work.

Power tool kits

Sanders

Measuring & laser levels

Drill/driver bits & oscillating blades

Saws & blades

Batteries & chargers

Routers & accessories

Drills & drivers

Apparel & gear

Greenworks power tool deals

Worx power tool deals

CRAFTSMAN tool deals

Mechanics tool sets & sockets

Power tools

Outdoor equipment

Batteries & power

CRAFTSMAN V20 2.0Ah Battery (CMCB202) $39.00 (12 percent off)

Hand tools

Storage & organization

CRAFTSMAN 30-Drawer Modular Storage Organizer (CMST40730) $17.99 (33 percent off)

Vacuums & cleaning

CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Hand Vacuum Kit (CMCVH001C1) $59.00 (41 percent off)