Don’t miss these limited-time Dyson vacuum and haircare deals during Amazon Prime Day

Dyson makes fantastic devices. Unfortunately, all that engineering typically comes with a high price tag. That’s what makes Dyson gear so attractive on shopping holidays like Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days. Right now, some of the most popular dyson devices are as cheap as they have been all year. That includes vacuums, a heater/fan combo, and even the Airwrap. Now is the time to splurge and get people gifts so good they feel guilty about what they got you.

Editor’s Picks

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum $299.99 (44% off)



If you want Dyson performance without a premium price, the V8 Plus hits a sweet spot. It’s light and maneuverable, with up to 40 minutes of runtime, which is enough for quick cleanups or a small apartment. The two power modes let you save battery on light messes or crank up the suction for carpets. It also converts into a handheld, so it doubles as a tool for cars and furniture. At under $300, this is one of the best Dyson deals you’ll see all year

Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum $569.99 (33% off)

The V15 Detect is Dyson’s most advanced cordless model, and the standout feature is a built-in green laser that highlights dust you can’t normally see. It’s surprisingly eye-opening to realize how much debris hides on hard floors. Alongside that, it delivers strong suction and up to an hour of cleaning time, so you don’t need to rush through a job. If you have pets or lots of mixed flooring, this vacuum makes the cleanup noticeably easier.

Dyson Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer $314.99 (25% off)

Many hair dryers blast out heat without much thought to long-term damage. The Supersonic takes a different approach by keeping airflow temperature under control, which helps prevent frizz and dryness. It’s also lighter in the hand since the motor is in the handle instead of the head. That makes a difference if you’re drying thick hair or styling for more than a few minutes at a time. The attachments click on magnetically, so swapping between smoothing and diffusing is quick and painless.

