Get your life in order and start journaling with these Prime Day deals on Moleskine notebooks and planners

Your phone can hold as much information as you can stuff into it. But, it also holds all kinds of distractions. An old school notebook is a great way to get organized and remember things that you might otherwise forget. Right now, Amazon has Moleskine’s stylish, functional notebooks deeply discounted as part of the Prime Big Deal Days sale. Go grab one and then try to remember how to write a “z” in cursive.

Moleskine Limited Edition Peanuts “Patty” Notebook (Large, ruled, hard cover) $18.01 (30 percent off)

A cheerful Peanuts cover wrapped around classic Moleskine hardware: 176 ruled pages of ivory, acid-free paper, lay-flat binding, elastic closure, and an expandable rear pocket. It’s a fun upgrade that still works for everyday notes and journaling.

Moleskine Student Cahier Journals – Set of 2 (XXL, ruled, soft cover) $16.55 (31 percent off)

Two big 8.5 x 11 notebooks with flexible cardstock covers and detachable sheets—ideal for class notes, meeting pads, or project planning. The stitched binding lies flat on a desk and the pocket pages make it easy to stash handouts.

Moleskine 2026 15-Month Essential Planner (XXL, weekly vertical, soft cover) $16.99 (16 percent off)

A spacious 8.5 x 11 weekly vertical layout that runs 15 months—great for long-range planning. Classic Moleskine touches (acid-free paper, rounded corners, elastic band) keep it durable in a backpack or briefcase.

