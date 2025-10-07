Get a Sonos soundbar or headphones for their lowest price of the year during Amazon Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There’s something sacred about dimming the lights, cueing up a movie, and transforming your living room into a full-blown cinematic escape. And if there’s one brand that nails big home-theater energy from compact components, it’s Sonos. The whole-home audio brand lets you build an immersive array piece by piece—starting with a soundbar, then adding satellites (like the Era 100 below), then a sub—and every addition makes the space sound smarter, fuller, better. Prime Big Deal Days (Oct. 7–8) is your cue to do the same, with rare deals on speakers that sound as good as they look.

Let me introduce you to the sonic spine of your streaming setup. Compact yet commanding, the Sonos Beam slips beneath your TV and unleashes a 3D Dolby Atmos soundstage from a simple one-cable HDMI eARC hookup, creating a sense that the walls have pulled back to make room for more story. Dialogue cuts through clearly, effects whip past your shoulders, and it all syncs wirelessly with your other Sonos gear. No fiddly subwoofer required (though you can add one later). Compact enough for smaller setups that just need enhanced intelligibility yet powerful enough for movies and sports, the Beam Gen 2 is small, sleek, and seriously smart.

Sonos Ace headphones $299 (25 percent off)

Want to experience immersive spatial audio, whether you’re on the go or the household has gone to bed? The Ace supports the latest Dolby Atmos surround sound tracks through Apple Music and the Sonos app. Whether you’re on Spotify or Netflix, they hit all the right notes—from Addison Rae to K-Pop Demon Hunters to an iconic motif on its 50th anniversary … dun dun, duuunnn dunnn. Available in white or black, these headphones also offer flagship-level Adaptive ANC and physical comfort, 30 hours of battery life, and support for lossless listening via USB-C or wirelessly if you have an Arc Ultra soundbar. Thanks to a recent firmware update, you can even use a pair of Ace headphones with one Arc Ultra for a private Jaws viewing party for two.

