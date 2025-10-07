Amazon is blowing out Homedics massagers, aromatherapy, and more during Amazon Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Does any part of you hurt right now? After countless hours scouring the internet for the best Prime Day deals, my neck and knees are killing me. That’s why I’m going to treat myself to some of these HoMedics self-care devices during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. You can save on massagers, sleep aids, humidifiers, and everything else you need to feel better all around.
Editor’s Picks: HoMedics Relaxation Essentials
HoMedics Luxe Comfort Foot & Calf Massager with Heat $169.99 (37% off)See It
This heated Shiatsu massager brings the spa home with deep kneading and adjustable compression. Perfect for runners or anyone on their feet all day, it helps boost circulation and ease tension after workouts or long shifts.
HoMedics Ultra Slim Shiatsu Massage Cushion with Heat $75.99 (24% off)
Turn any chair into a back massager with this full-coverage Shiatsu cushion. Three zones target upper, lower, or full-back areas, and the built-in heat option adds soothing relief to tight muscles during movie nights or work sessions.
HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa $15.27 (49% off)
Affordable and effective, this simple heated foot spa delivers invigorating bubbles and massage nodes for instant relaxation. It’s splash-proof, easy to control with your toe, and includes a pumice stone for smoother feet.
Massage & Relaxation
- HoMedics Luxe Comfort Foot & Calf Massager with Heat $169.99 (37% off)
- HoMedics Shiatsu Massage Cushion with Heat $71.99 (36% off)
- HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa $15.27 (49% off)
- HoMedics Smart Space Bubble Mate Collapsible Foot Spa $33.99 (15% off)
- HoMedics Ultra Slim Shiatsu Massage Cushion with Heat $75.99 (24% off)
- HoMedics Heated Shoulder Massager Wrap $35.99 (28% off)
- HoMedics Heated Percussion Back & Neck Massager $39.98 (20% off)
- HoMedics Shiatsu Massage Pillow with Heat $28.39 (48% off)
- HoMedics Infrared + Red Light Pain Therapy Wrap $39.99 (38% off)
Health & Wellness Monitors
- HoMedics 700 Series Wrist Cuff Blood Pressure Monitor $29.99 (25% off)
- HoMedics 500 Series Bluetooth Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor $35.99 (20% off)
- HoMedics 700 Series Arm Blood Pressure Monitor $46.74 (15% off)
- HoMedics 300 Series Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor $26.05 (35% off)
- HoMedics XL Cuff Arm Blood Pressure Monitor 200XL Series $37.77 (24% off)
- HoMedics Dual-Use Ear and Forehead Thermometer $29.53 (40% off)
- HoMedics Automatic Arm Blood Pressure Monitor $40.49 (19% off)
Sleep, Sound & Aromatherapy
- HoMedics SoundSleep Recharged Alarm Clock & Sound Machine $37.97 (24% off)
- HoMedics SoundSleep White Noise Sound Machine (Blue) $17.59 (20% off)
- HoMedics SoundSleep White Noise Sound Machine (Gold) $19.19 (20% off)
- HoMedics Sleep Better Sound Machine & Night Light (Black) $23.99 (20% off)
- HoMedics Sleep Better Sound Machine & Night Light (Cream) $23.99 (20% off)
- SereneScent Essentials 3-Pack Aromatherapy Oils by HoMedics $73.66 (18% off)
- HoMedics Tabletop Water Fountain $25.64 (26% off)
Humidifiers & Air Quality
- HoMedics Portable Cool Mist Humidifier (Black) $17.97 (28% off)
- HoMedics Portable Cool Mist Humidifier (White) $16.50 (33% off)
- HoMedics Ultrasonic Humidifier (Taupe) $56.94 (28% off)
- HoMedics Ultrasonic Humidifier (Platinum) $55.17 (31% off)
- HoMedics Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Top-Fill $29.99 (40% off)
Home Essentials
- HoMedics Digital Bathroom Scale (Black) $28.39 (29% off)
- HoMedics Digital Bathroom Scale (White) $31.99 (20% off)
- HoMedics Digital Smart Scale (Black) $35.99 (48% off)
- HoMedics Digital Smart Scale (White) $35.99 (48% off)
- HoMedics PerfectSteam Handheld Garment Steamer $36.12 (34% off)
