🛍️ Amazon Prime Day is live. See the best deals HERE.  🛍️

Amazon is blowing out Homedics massagers, aromatherapy, and more during Amazon Prime Day

Homedics makes self-care devices for just about every part of your body. Treat yourself to these deep Prime Day discounts.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Does any part of you hurt right now? After countless hours scouring the internet for the best Prime Day deals, my neck and knees are killing me. That’s why I’m going to treat myself to some of these HoMedics self-care devices during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. You can save on massagers, sleep aids, humidifiers, and everything else you need to feel better all around.

Editor’s Picks: HoMedics Relaxation Essentials

HoMedics Luxe Comfort Foot & Calf Massager with Heat $169.99 (37% off)

HoMedics calf and leg massager
Just imagine you were using this thing right now.

HoMedics
See It

This heated Shiatsu massager brings the spa home with deep kneading and adjustable compression. Perfect for runners or anyone on their feet all day, it helps boost circulation and ease tension after workouts or long shifts.

HoMedics Ultra Slim Shiatsu Massage Cushion with Heat $75.99 (24% off)

Turn any chair into a back massager with this full-coverage Shiatsu cushion. Three zones target upper, lower, or full-back areas, and the built-in heat option adds soothing relief to tight muscles during movie nights or work sessions.

HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa $15.27 (49% off)

Affordable and effective, this simple heated foot spa delivers invigorating bubbles and massage nodes for instant relaxation. It’s splash-proof, easy to control with your toe, and includes a pumice stone for smoother feet.

Massage & Relaxation

Health & Wellness Monitors

Sleep, Sound & Aromatherapy

Humidifiers & Air Quality

Home Essentials

 
Early Prime Day deals header airpods

Shop Amazon’s early Prime Day sale

100+ deals available now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.