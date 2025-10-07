Amazon is blowing out Homedics massagers, aromatherapy, and more during Amazon Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Does any part of you hurt right now? After countless hours scouring the internet for the best Prime Day deals, my neck and knees are killing me. That’s why I’m going to treat myself to some of these HoMedics self-care devices during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. You can save on massagers, sleep aids, humidifiers, and everything else you need to feel better all around.

Editor’s Picks: HoMedics Relaxation Essentials

This heated Shiatsu massager brings the spa home with deep kneading and adjustable compression. Perfect for runners or anyone on their feet all day, it helps boost circulation and ease tension after workouts or long shifts.

HoMedics Ultra Slim Shiatsu Massage Cushion with Heat $75.99 (24% off)

Turn any chair into a back massager with this full-coverage Shiatsu cushion. Three zones target upper, lower, or full-back areas, and the built-in heat option adds soothing relief to tight muscles during movie nights or work sessions.

HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa $15.27 (49% off)

Affordable and effective, this simple heated foot spa delivers invigorating bubbles and massage nodes for instant relaxation. It’s splash-proof, easy to control with your toe, and includes a pumice stone for smoother feet.

