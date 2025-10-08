Shop these Prime Day deals on Lodge cast iron dutch ovens, then enter your sourdough era

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

I suck at baking bread, but I still love doing the process, especially when it comes to sourdough. The dutch oven is an essential piece of that process and they’re deeply discounted at Amazon during the Prime Big Deal Days sale. These Lodge Dutch Ovens will literally outlast you and several generations thereafter, which makes them a great buy in our opinion. They’re heavy, beautiful, and truly great at what they do. Plus, they do a lot more than just bread. If you’re not braising your food already, make a point of trying it this winter.

Editor’s Picks

The 6-quart is the sweet spot for most kitchens. It’s big enough for no-knead bread, soup for a crowd, or a whole chicken, yet it fits on standard burners and in smaller ovens. Enameled cast iron distributes heat evenly and goes up to 500°F, so you can sear on the stovetop and finish in the oven without switching pans.

Feeding a family or batch-cooking for the week? The 7.5-quart capacity handles braises, big batches of chili, or sourdough boules. Same durable enamel and 500°F oven-safe rating, just more room to work with—ideal for holidays and meal prep.

Lodge 3-Quart Enameled Dutch Oven – Island Spice Red $61.99 (22 percent off)

Perfect for sides, small loaves, and weekday sauces. The 3-quart size heats fast, fits easily in the dishwasher, and still offers the same sturdy, easy-to-clean enamel—great as a gift or second pot for multitasking.

6-Quart Enameled Dutch Ovens

Large & Family-Size Dutch Ovens (7–7.5 qt & 7-qt Oval)

3.6-Quart Enameled Casseroles (Oval)

4.5-Quart Enameled Dutch Ovens

3-Quart Enameled Dutch Ovens

Small Enameled Dutch Oven