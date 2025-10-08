The Home Depot is blowing out power tools, appliances, and more for the lowest prices of the year during its fall sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You’ve almost certainly seen all of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days coverage floating around, but Bezos isn’t the only game in town right now when it comes to serious savings. The Home Depot has some of its best deals of the year going on, with huge savings on power tools from brands like DeWalt and Milwaukee, as well as appliances, and even smart home gear. These deals only last through October 8th, so go grab what you need before you’re left paying full price.
Editor’s Picks
Category deals
- Save 30% on select hand tools
- Save up to $200 on Milwaukee power tool combo kits
- Save up to 45% on select Rigid power tools
- Save up to 50% on smart home and security devices
- Save up to 40% off major appliances
Power tools & jobsite
- Milwaukee M12 FUEL 1/4″ Hex Impact Driver + (2) M12 2.0Ah batteries $119 (67% off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR 3-Speed Impact Driver Kit (2Ah + 1.7Ah, charger, bag) $129 (41% off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX 6-1/2″ Circular Saw bundle (6.0Ah + 4.0Ah batteries & charger) $229 (55% off)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL ONE-KEY 3/4″ Impact Wrench + 5.0Ah battery $299 (52% off)
Outdoor power & lawn
- RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 20″ Self-Propelled Lawn Mower (8.0Ah & charger) $399 (20% off)
- RYOBI 18V ONE+ 1800W Battery Inverter Power Station + (4) 6.0Ah $699 (18% off)
Smart home & security
- Google Nest Thermostat (Snow) $99.99 (23% off)
- Ring Wired Doorbell Pro $129.99 (43% off)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (Outdoor, color night vision) $89.99 (40% off)
Major appliances
- LG 4.5 cu. ft. Smart Front-Load Washer (Black Steel) $848 (35% off)
- GE 27 cu. ft. French-Door Refrigerator (Fingerprint-Resistant Stainless) $1,498 (42% off)
- LG 30″ 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Electric Range (AirFry, Stainless) $849 (35% off)
- LG 24″ Top-Control Dishwasher (QuadWash, Stainless) $549 (39% off)
Heating & cooling
- DuctlessAire 18,000 BTU 23.7 SEER Mini-Split (Heat Pump, Wi-Fi) $1,129 (25% off)
Vacuums & floor care
Mini fridges & dorm
- Vissani 2.6 cu. ft. Mini Refrigerator (Stainless, ENERGY STAR) $111.30 (30% off)
