The Home Depot is blowing out power tools, appliances, and more for the lowest prices of the year during its fall sale

You’ve almost certainly seen all of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days coverage floating around, but Bezos isn’t the only game in town right now when it comes to serious savings. The Home Depot has some of its best deals of the year going on, with huge savings on power tools from brands like DeWalt and Milwaukee, as well as appliances, and even smart home gear. These deals only last through October 8th, so go grab what you need before you’re left paying full price.

This is a pro-grade driver with fast driving speeds and precise control. The kit includes two batteries (2.0Ah & 1.7Ah), a charger, and a bag—great for everything from deck screws to lag bolts.

Big, family-friendly capacity with an internal water dispenser and ENERGY STAR efficiency. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade the kitchen, a 42% discount on a mainstream GE French-door is a rare steal.

Flagship motion detection with head-to-toe HD video and Bird’s Eye View maps. It’s a straightforward upgrade that boosts home security and integrates cleanly with Alexa routines.

