This 189-piece Craftsman Mechanics tool kit is only $142 with this Amazon Prime Day deal

Everybody loves to open an awesome gift and this 189-piece Craftsman tool kit would look mighty wrapped in some shiny paper this holiday season. We’re in the midst of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale and tons of Craftsman tools are at their lowest prices of the year. So, whether you’re shopping for yourself or a handy person in your life, there’s a great deal to be had in here.
CRAFTSMAN 189-piece Mechanics Tool Set (CMMT12134) $142.00 (24.87% off)
This is the kind of do-everything set that actually grows with you. You get 1/4-, 3/8-, and 1/2-inch drive ratchets with both 6- and 12-point sockets, plus wrenches, hex keys, and bits—enough coverage to tackle car maintenance, furniture builds, and weekend projects without hunting for missing sizes.
CRAFTSMAN V20 1/2-in. Hammer Drill Kit (CMCD711C2) $89.00 (31.01% off)
A solid starter drill that punches above its price. The hammer mode helps when you’re drilling into brick or concrete for shelves or TV mounts, and the kit includes two batteries so one can charge while you keep working.
CRAFTSMAN 9-gal Wet/Dry Shop Vac (CMXEVBE17590) $84.99 (25.00% off)
Nine gallons is a sweet spot: big enough for sawdust, car cleanups, and small water spills, but still easy to wheel around. The included filter, dust bag, hose, and nozzles mean you can unbox and get right to work.
