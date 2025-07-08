Get Sonos Ace headphones at their lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon Prime Day runs July 8-11, so we’re stalking the best deals like a Great White that sees swimmers off Amity Island. And the Ace headphones are at their lowest price of the year—just in time to revisit Jaws in Dolby Atmos glory without waking the whole household. It’s like Sonos heard you say, “We’re gonna need a bigger discount,” and they’re chumming the waters. The Ace offers the kind of personal surround sound that’s meant to be heard, not just talked about. And the kind of savings worth hunting down, but only for a limited time. It’s safe to go back in the deals, but only if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Remember, if you don’t have an active Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

Want to experience immersive spatial audio whether you’re on the go or the household has gone to bed? The Ace supports the latest surround sound tracks through Apple Music and the Sonos app. Whether you’re on Spotify or Netflix, they hit all the right notes—from Addison Rae to K-Pop Demon Hunters to an iconic motif on its 50th anniversary … dun dun, duuunnn dunnn. Available in white or black, these headphones also offer flagship-level Adaptive ANC and physical comfort, 30 hours of battery life, and support for lossless listening via USB-C or wirelessly if you have an Arc Ultra soundbar. Thanks to a recent firmware update, you can even use a pair of Ace headphones with one Arc Ultra for a private viewing party for two.

