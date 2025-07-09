The best Prime Day deals under $30 you’re probably overlooking

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Prime Day deals are still coming in hot—kinda like your iced coffee from this morning before you got that Stanley tumbler. Sure, the headlines are all about big-ticket Prime Day steals (looking at you, Ninja CREAMi), but let’s not ignore the real heroes: under-$30 deals that make everyday life a little better. From discounted LEGO sets to Supergoop! sunscreen and LANEIGE blurring powder, these Prime Day finds prove you don’t need to drop hundreds to feel like a savvy shopper stocking your home. Check out the best Prime Day deals under $30 before they sell out—because they definitely will. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

STANLEY Quencher H2.0 Tumbler with Handle and Straw 40 oz — $27 (was $45) Just give in and get one already. They’re great. Stanley See It

Stanley made big mugs THE thing to carry. This 40-ounce mother of mugs carries as much fluid as a 7-Eleven Super Big Gulp while stylishly keeping hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold, and it still fits in most car cup holders. Be warned: Stanley deals are going out of stock fast, and only some colors—think Almond Rose and Fuschia—are available for under $30 right now. Move fast.

More deals on insulated drinkware and containers

LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box 10698 Building Toy Set — $25.59 (was $59.99) This is the perfect gift for anyone with an imagination. Lego See It

People love a creative Lego set that becomes, say, the Millennium Falcon, Old Trafford, or a cute flower bouquet. The problem is that those masterpieces usually stay masterpieces forever. If you need a set of bricks to actually play with or fuel original designs, this box of classic blocks is it. The play set includes two green base plates, six toy tires with rims, and more than 700 other bricks in 33 colors.

More deals on summer fun

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen – SPF 40 – $30.40 (was $38) The sun is your enemy. Defeat it. Supergoop! See It

Technically just over $30, but it’s 20% off this beloved (and usually pricey) sunscreen. If your current bottle is running low—or if you’re still rationing those pea-sized dollops—consider this your nudge to restock. Dermatologists recommend using a full ounce on any exposed skin and reapplying every two hours, after swimming, or if you’re super sweaty. Yeah, you probably need another tube. Unseen Sunscreen feels almost like a dry powder on the skin. It’s never tacky, greasy, or shiny. It’s basically magic in a tube, and your future sun-damage-free self will thank you.

More deals on sunscreens

LANEIGE Neo Blurring Powder — $17.50 (was $25) Treat your skin with a treat. LANEIGE See It

I would say Korean skincare products work like magic, but that belittles the shocking amount of science behind them. LANEIGE specializes in hydrating skin, infusing products like this blurring powder with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, peptides, antioxidants, amino acids, and plant extracts. This lightweight powder mattifies your face without looking cakey, and its no-spill packaging makes it great for your travel bag or daily routine. Prime Day offers an excellent chance to snag those TikTok sensations for less.

More deals on beauty and personal care