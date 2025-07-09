The best Prime Day deals under $30 you’re probably overlooking

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Prime Day deals are still coming in hot—kinda like your iced coffee from this morning before you got that Stanley tumbler. Sure, the headlines are all about big-ticket Prime Day steals (looking at you, Ninja CREAMi), but let’s not ignore the real heroes: under-$30 deals that make everyday life a little better. From discounted LEGO sets to Supergoop! sunscreen and LANEIGE blurring powder, these Prime Day finds prove you don’t need to drop hundreds to feel like a savvy shopper stocking your home. Check out the best Prime Day deals under $30 before they sell out—because they definitely will. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.
STANLEY Quencher H2.0 Tumbler with Handle and Straw 40 oz — $27 (was $45)
Stanley made big mugs THE thing to carry. This 40-ounce mother of mugs carries as much fluid as a 7-Eleven Super Big Gulp while stylishly keeping hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold, and it still fits in most car cup holders. Be warned: Stanley deals are going out of stock fast, and only some colors—think Almond Rose and Fuschia—are available for under $30 right now. Move fast.
More deals on insulated drinkware and containers
- Hydro Flask 32 Oz Travel Tumbler with Handle, Lid and Straw, Holiday Punch, $23.97 (was $34.95)
- POWCAN 26 oz Insulated Water Bottle with 2-in-1 Straw and Spout Lid, Cotton Candy, $11.72 (was $16.99)
- Coolflask 64 oz Water Bottle Insulated with Straw & 3 Lids, Magic Black, $28.49 (was $43.99)
- Zojirushi Steel Food Jar, Small, Black/Stainless, $26.99 (was $41)
- Bento Lunch Box Set for Kids with 8oz Soup Thermo, $28.79 (was $35.99)
LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box 10698 Building Toy Set — $25.59 (was $59.99)
People love a creative Lego set that becomes, say, the Millennium Falcon, Old Trafford, or a cute flower bouquet. The problem is that those masterpieces usually stay masterpieces forever. If you need a set of bricks to actually play with or fuel original designs, this box of classic blocks is it. The play set includes two green base plates, six toy tires with rims, and more than 700 other bricks in 33 colors.
More deals on summer fun
- DASH My Mug Ice Cream Maker Machine (Aqua), $27.99 (was $39.99)
- Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier – Popsicle Firecracker, $16.54 (was $23.63)
- SWEETFULL Portable Neck Fan 360° Cooling Bladeless Personal Fan, $23.98 (was $31.99)
- Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller with 20’ Mosquito Protection Zone, $29.99 (was $39.99)
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, filters up to 1,000 gallons, $9.99 (was $17.49)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (newest model) with AI-powered Fire TV Search, $24.99 (was $49.99)
- Soundcore Select 4 Go Bluetooth Shower Speaker by Anker, $18.99 (was $34.99)
- Amazon Echo Pop (newest model), $21.99 (was $39.99)
- Glocusent USB Rechargeable Book Light for Reading in Bed, $10.98 (was $20.99)
- BLAVOR Solar Charger Power Bank 10,000mAh, $22.79 (was $39.99)
- Loop Experience 2 Ear Plugs – Stylish Certified Hearing Protection for Concerts & Festivals, Live Events, Musicians, Sports, DJs and Nightlife $26.95 (was $34.95)
- Skullcandy Dime Evo Wireless Earbuds, $28.49 (was $49.99)
- Apple EarPods Wired Headphones with USB-C Plug, $15.99 (was $19)
- Apple EarPods Wired Headphones with Lightning Connector, $15.99 (was $19)
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen – SPF 40 – $30.40 (was $38)
Technically just over $30, but it’s 20% off this beloved (and usually pricey) sunscreen. If your current bottle is running low—or if you’re still rationing those pea-sized dollops—consider this your nudge to restock. Dermatologists recommend using a full ounce on any exposed skin and reapplying every two hours, after swimming, or if you’re super sweaty. Yeah, you probably need another tube. Unseen Sunscreen feels almost like a dry powder on the skin. It’s never tacky, greasy, or shiny. It’s basically magic in a tube, and your future sun-damage-free self will thank you.
More deals on sunscreens
- Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40, Sunrise (Champagne Glow) – 1.7 fl oz, $30.40 (was $38)
- Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray, 2-pack, $10.63 (was $18.99)
- Banana Boat Light As Air Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 Twin Pack, $13.49 (was $17.99)
- Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant and Non-Greasy Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 70, 3 Fl Oz, $6.54 (was $13.32)
- Innisfree Daily UV Defense SPF 36 – Korean Face Sunscreen, $12.60 (was $18)
- Sun Bum Kids SPF 50 Clear Face Stick Sunscreen, $9.19 (was $12.49)
LANEIGE Neo Blurring Powder — $17.50 (was $25)
I would say Korean skincare products work like magic, but that belittles the shocking amount of science behind them. LANEIGE specializes in hydrating skin, infusing products like this blurring powder with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, peptides, antioxidants, amino acids, and plant extracts. This lightweight powder mattifies your face without looking cakey, and its no-spill packaging makes it great for your travel bag or daily routine. Prime Day offers an excellent chance to snag those TikTok sensations for less.
More deals on beauty and personal care
- LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask, $16.80 (was $24)
- BIODANCE Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask, Hydrating Overnight Hydrogel Mask, Pore Minimizing, Elasticity Improvement, 34g x4ea, $13.30 (was $19)
- Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil, $21 (was $30)
- SOL DE JANERIO Glowmotions Glow Body Oil, $28.80 (was $36)
- Starface Hydro-Stars, $10.48 (was $14.97)
- Youth To The People Superfood Facial Cleanser, $29.25 (was $39)
- Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant, $26.25 (was $35)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects, $29.99 (was $46.99)
More deals, reviews, and buying guides