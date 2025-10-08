Get a smart stack at a smart price with WiiM connected audio products on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’ve ever hit play and felt like a disjointed setup is holding your music back, WiiM is ready to sync your audio life into one smooth ecosystem. And Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (Oct. 7-8) let you snag a stack for less, so you start streaming more. Smarter, cleaner, better. We’ve used everything from clunky adapters and overpriced hubs, and we find WiiM hits the sweet spot: simple, stylish, sonically solid. A WiiM streamer + amp are the glue your gear has been missing. Just add speakers (like ones in the list at the end of this page).

The WiiM Ultra is the kind of streamer that makes your hi-fi setup feel born again. With support for high-res audio up to 32-bit/384kHz, plus every streaming protocol that matters—AirPlay 2, Chromecast, TIDAL Connect, Spotify Connect, Qobuz Connect, Roon Ready—it’s a digital Swiss Army knife in a minimalist box. It slides into your rack without ego but instantly unlocks multiroom magic, casting pristine, lag-free audio wherever you need it. RCA, optical, coaxial, even USB input? Covered, and the output is clean. Plus, there’s a crisp color touchscreen to tie it all together, in case you’re not into that whole app thing (though the WiiM app is really good). You’re not just getting a streamer … you’re getting control, clarity, and cohesion across your setup. It’s a system reboot, the kind of gear that whispers, “I got this,” and means it.

WiiM Vibelink Amp — $239 (20% off, was $329)

The WiiM Vibelink Amp is small, but it slaps. It delivers 100W per channel at 8Ω and 200W per channel at 4Ω of punchy Class D power, wrapped in an aluminum chassis that sits nicely above the WiiM Ultra, which is a natural preamp for all your streaming music and physical sources. This isn’t just an amp—it’s your system’s heartbeat, pushing bookshelf or tower speakers with effortless control and surprising finesse. HDMI ARC, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.3, optical—it talks to everything and sounds good doing it thanks to PFFB technology, a premium ESS 9039Q2M DAC, and TI TPA3255 amplifier chip. It’s the amp for listeners who want hi-fi performance without the high-maintenance price tag.

Really wanna take your speaker setup up a notch (or, in this case, down some octaves)? Add a 250W wireless WiiM Sub Pro if you don’t have a subwoofer already.

More Amazon Prime home audio deals

