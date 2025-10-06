Treat yourself to these Prime Day deals on Breville espresso machines and juicers

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re going to buy a kitchen appliance, you want it to be something that will work well and last a long time. Breville’s high-end smart ovens, espresso machines, and blenders absolutely fit that bill. Right now, Amazon has them for their cheapest prices of the year during the Prime Big Deal Days sale. These devices still aren’t cheap, but we think they’re worth the investment when it comes to getting something that won’t break down and that you’ll actually enjoy using.

This countertop powerhouse goes far beyond toast. With air fry, convection, and dehydrating modes, it replaces multiple appliances in one sleek package. It’s big enough for a 14-lb turkey or a full pan of cookies—perfect if you want versatility without giving up kitchen space.



A long-time favorite for home juicing, this centrifugal machine can turn whole apples or carrots into smooth juice in seconds. It’s a practical entry point if you want to start juicing without the high price tag of slow masticating juicers.

Breville Barista Touch Impress Espresso Machine (Brushed Stainless) $999.95 (33% off)

This top-of-the-line model makes it easy to pull café-quality espresso at home. It grinds, tamps, and brews automatically, while still giving you control over milk texture with a professional steam wand. If you’ve ever dreamed of latte art mornings without leaving the house, this is the machine.

Espresso Machines

Juicers & Blenders

Grinders & Other Appliances