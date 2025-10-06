Treat yourself to these Prime Day deals on Breville espresso machines and juicers

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you’re going to buy a kitchen appliance, you want it to be something that will work well and last a long time. Breville’s high-end smart ovens, espresso machines, and blenders absolutely fit that bill. Right now, Amazon has them for their cheapest prices of the year during the Prime Big Deal Days sale. These devices still aren’t cheap, but we think they’re worth the investment when it comes to getting something that won’t break down and that you’ll actually enjoy using.
Editor’s Picks
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro $349.95 (13% off)See It
This countertop powerhouse goes far beyond toast. With air fry, convection, and dehydrating modes, it replaces multiple appliances in one sleek package. It’s big enough for a 14-lb turkey or a full pan of cookies—perfect if you want versatility without giving up kitchen space.
Breville Juice Fountain Plus $129.95 (13% off)See It
A long-time favorite for home juicing, this centrifugal machine can turn whole apples or carrots into smooth juice in seconds. It’s a practical entry point if you want to start juicing without the high price tag of slow masticating juicers.
Breville Barista Touch Impress Espresso Machine (Brushed Stainless) $999.95 (33% off)
This top-of-the-line model makes it easy to pull café-quality espresso at home. It grinds, tamps, and brews automatically, while still giving you control over milk texture with a professional steam wand. If you’ve ever dreamed of latte art mornings without leaving the house, this is the machine.
Espresso Machines
- Breville Barista Express (Black Sesame) $599.95 (14% off)
- Breville Barista Touch (Stainless) $799.95 (20% off)
- Breville Barista Touch (Black Truffle) $799.95 (20% off)
- Breville Barista Touch (Damson Blue) $799.95 (20% off)
- Breville Barista Touch Impress (Stainless) $999.95 (33% off)
- Breville Barista Touch Impress (Black Truffle) $999.95 (33% off)
- Breville Barista Touch Impress (Olive Tapenade) $999.95 (33% off)
- Breville Barista Touch Impress (Damson Blue) $999.95 (33% off)
- Breville Barista Express Impress (Stainless) $649.95 (19% off)
- Breville Barista Express Impress (Black Truffle) $649.95 (19% off)
- Breville Barista Express Impress (Damson Blue) $649.95 (19% off)
- Breville Bambino Plus (Stainless) $399.95 (20% off)
- Breville Bambino Plus (Black Truffle) $399.95 (20% off)
- Breville Bambino Plus (Black Stainless) $399.95 (20% off)
- Breville Bambino Plus (Damson Blue) $399.95 (20% off)
- Breville Bambino Plus (Red Velvet) $399.95 (20% off)
- Breville Infuser Espresso Machine (Stainless) $399.95 (33% off)
- Breville Infuser Espresso Machine (Black Sesame) $399.95 (33% off)
Juicers & Blenders
- Breville Juice Fountain Plus $129.95 (13% off)
- Breville Juice Fountain Compact $79.95 (20% off)
- Breville Juice Fountain Cold $149.95 (25% off)
- Breville Juice Fountain Cold Plus $249.95 (24% off)
- Breville Juice Fountain Cold XL (Stainless) $349.95 (13% off)
- Breville Juice Fountain Cold XL (Black Truffle) $349.95 (13% off)
- Breville Juice Fountain Cold XL (Damson Blue) $349.95 (13% off)
- Breville Juice Fountain Cold XL (Black Stainless) $349.95 (13% off)
- Breville Juice Fountain Cold XL (Red Velvet) $349.95 (13% off)
- Breville Fresh and Furious Blender (Silver) $149.95 (25% off)
- Breville Fresh and Furious Blender (Black Truffle) $149.95 (25% off)
- Breville Super Q Blender (Stainless) $349.95 (30% off)
- Breville Super Q Blender (Black Stainless) $399.95 (20% off)
- Breville Super Q Blender (Black Truffle) $399.95 (20% off)
- Breville Super Q Blender (Royal Champagne) $379.95 (31% off)
- Breville Super Q Blender (Oyster Shell) $379.95 (31% off)
- Breville Super Q Blender (Smoked Hickory) $379.95 (31% off)
Grinders & Other Appliances
- Breville Smart Grinder Pro (Stainless) $159.95 (54% off)
- Breville Smart Grinder Pro (Black Truffle) $159.95 (20% off)
- Breville Smart Grinder Pro (Black Stainless) $159.95 (20% off)
- Breville Smart Grinder Pro (Damson Blue) $159.95 (20% off)
- Breville Smart Grinder Pro (Olive Tapenade) $159.95 (20% off)
- Breville InFizz Fusion Sparkling Water Maker $199.95 (20% off)
- Breville InFizz Aqua Sparkling Water Maker $159.95 (20% off)
- Nespresso VertuoPlus by Breville (Grey) $110.99 (35% off)
