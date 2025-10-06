Treat yourself to these Prime Day deals on Breville espresso machines and juicers

🛍️ 100+ early Prime Day deals. Get shopping now.  🛍️

If you’re going to buy a kitchen appliance, you want it to be something that will work well and last a long time. Breville’s high-end smart ovens, espresso machines, and blenders absolutely fit that bill. Right now, Amazon has them for their cheapest prices of the year during the Prime Big Deal Days sale. These devices still aren’t cheap, but we think they’re worth the investment when it comes to getting something that won’t break down and that you’ll actually enjoy using.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro $349.95 (13% off)

Breville smart oven pro air fryer
Make your big, old school oven jealous.

Breville
This countertop powerhouse goes far beyond toast. With air fry, convection, and dehydrating modes, it replaces multiple appliances in one sleek package. It’s big enough for a 14-lb turkey or a full pan of cookies—perfect if you want versatility without giving up kitchen space.

Breville Juice Fountain Plus $129.95 (13% off)

Breville Juice Fountain Plus
Start making juice and charge your friends $11 for them.

Breville
A long-time favorite for home juicing, this centrifugal machine can turn whole apples or carrots into smooth juice in seconds. It’s a practical entry point if you want to start juicing without the high price tag of slow masticating juicers.

Breville Barista Touch Impress Espresso Machine (Brushed Stainless) $999.95 (33% off)
This top-of-the-line model makes it easy to pull café-quality espresso at home. It grinds, tamps, and brews automatically, while still giving you control over milk texture with a professional steam wand. If you’ve ever dreamed of latte art mornings without leaving the house, this is the machine.

