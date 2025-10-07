Amazon is blowing out JBL speakers, headphones, earbuds, and more during the Amazon Prime Day sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There are speakers you hear, and then there are speakers you feel. JBL makes that second one. When it comes to party speakers, you can feel a JBL joint in your chest, your sinuses, your synapses. Whether setting the tone for a late-night living room dance break or bringing beats to a bonfire, JBL speakers always deliver the kind of loud, proud punch that turns a playlist into a party. And Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (Oct. 7–8) is your shot to snag that signature block-rocking JBL energy at a serious steal, whether it’s in the form of a portable speaker, headphones, earbuds, soundbars, etc. Don’t just upgrade your audio—ignite your atmosphere.

This Bluetooth bruiser brings the boom with dual bass radiators and four drivers tuned for chest-thumping lows and crystal highs that cut through the crowd. It’s an IP67-rated scene-setter and -stealer, so sand, splashes, and spills are just invited party guests. You’ll get 15 hours of battery, USB-C charging, and a bottle-opener strap because JBL gets the assignment. Born to roam, this portable powerhouse syncs with other PartyBoost speakers to set up a bass-forward, backyard-filling sound system. Just add guests.

