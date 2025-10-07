🛍️ Amazon Prime Day is live. See the best deals HERE.  🛍️

Amazon is blowing out JBL speakers, headphones, earbuds, and more during the Amazon Prime Day sale

Whether you're looking to upgrade your personal audio or get a giant party speaker to bother your neighbors, grab a JBL Prime Day deal.

By Tony Ware

There are speakers you hear, and then there are speakers you feel. JBL makes that second one. When it comes to party speakers, you can feel a JBL joint in your chest, your sinuses, your synapses. Whether setting the tone for a late-night living room dance break or bringing beats to a bonfire, JBL speakers always deliver the kind of loud, proud punch that turns a playlist into a party. And Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (Oct. 7–8) is your shot to snag that signature block-rocking JBL energy at a serious steal, whether it’s in the form of a portable speaker, headphones, earbuds, soundbars, etc. Don’t just upgrade your audio—ignite your atmosphere. 

JBL Xtreme 3 (Blue) $199.45 (40% off)

JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker
This durable speaker is surprisingly loud without distortion.

This Bluetooth bruiser brings the boom with dual bass radiators and four drivers tuned for chest-thumping lows and crystal highs that cut through the crowd. It’s an IP67-rated scene-setter and -stealer, so sand, splashes, and spills are just invited party guests. You’ll get 15 hours of battery, USB-C charging, and a bottle-opener strap because JBL gets the assignment. Born to roam, this portable powerhouse syncs with other PartyBoost speakers to set up a bass-forward, backyard-filling sound system. Just add guests.

Best JBL Prime Day deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers

Party speakers & accessories

Headphones (on-ear & over-ear)

True wireless earbuds

Soundbars

 
Tony Ware

Tony Ware is the Editor, Commerce & Gear for PopSci.com (and PopPhoto.com). He’s been writing about how to make and break music since the mid-’90s when his college newspaper said they already had a film critic but maybe he wanted to look through the free promo CDs. Immediately hooked on outlining intangibles, he’s covered everything audio for countless alt. weeklies, international magazines, websites, and heated bar trivia contests ever since.