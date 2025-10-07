Our pick for best value powered bookshelf speakers are on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Edifier has a long-standing reputation for crafting powered speakers that deliver exceptional value for their price, and the MR5 2.0 is the latest addition to this lineage. Marketed as both a studio monitor and a hi-fi speaker, it’s built to play double duty—and it mostly nails it. That’s why we picked it as the best value in our powered bookshelf speakers roundup, and why we are happy to recommend it here, now, while it’s 20 percent off during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (Oct. 7–8).
Editor’s picks
Edifier MR5 2.0 $279 (20 percent off)
Pros
- Expansive soundstage with surprising low-end reach
- Flexible EQ to tweak for room or taste
- Rear EQ filters and 10-band app control
- Supports two Bluetooth devices at once
- Tri-amped design for clean separation
Cons
- Midrange can sound a little boxy at times
Specs
- Price: $349/ea
- Frequency response: 46Hz-40kHz
- Drivers: Patented 3-way driver architecture (5″ long-throw woofer, 3.75″ mid driver, and 1″ silk dome tweeter)
- Power: 110W RMS Class D amplifier
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 6.0, plus XLR, TRS, RCA, AUX inputs, and front-panel 3.5mm headphone output
- Dimensions: 11″D x 6.3″W x 10.4″H
- Weight: 366.4 ounces
The design centers around an unusual acoustic architecture that combines a downward-facing 5-inch woofer with a front-facing midrange driver and silk dome tweeter, each powered by its own amp. Side ports help the bass breathe, giving the MR5 more low-end presence than you’d expect from such a compact box, while the mids and highs stay cleanly separated. It also makes them a good pick for a desktop, flanking an equally sleek monitor. The presentation leans mostly linear, though the more neutral voicing can feel a little restrained at the lowest volumes. Out of the box, the mids can lean a tiny bit boxy, but there are plenty of ways to tweak—rear-panel shelving filters, three listening modes, and the Edifier ConneX app with a full 10-band graphic EQ. Bluetooth 6.0 lets you pair two devices at once, and Hi-Res certification with LDAC streaming rounds out audiophile-loved features. With all this tech in a solid MDF cabinet, the MR5 is classic Edifier: affordable, versatile, and tuned for both creators and everyday listeners.
