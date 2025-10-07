Our pick for best value powered bookshelf speakers are on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Edifier has a long-standing reputation for crafting powered speakers that deliver exceptional value for their price, and the MR5 2.0 is the latest addition to this lineage. Marketed as both a studio monitor and a hi-fi speaker, it’s built to play double duty—and it mostly nails it. That’s why we picked it as the best value in our powered bookshelf speakers roundup, and why we are happy to recommend it here, now, while it’s 20 percent off during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (Oct. 7–8).

Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial at this link.

Editor’s picks

Stan Horaczek See It Pros Expansive soundstage with surprising low-end reach

Flexible EQ to tweak for room or taste

Rear EQ filters and 10-band app control

Supports two Bluetooth devices at once

Tri-amped design for clean separation Cons Midrange can sound a little boxy at times Specs Price: $349/ea

Frequency response: 46Hz-40kHz

Drivers: Patented 3-way driver architecture (5″ long-throw woofer, 3.75″ mid driver, and 1″ silk dome tweeter)

Power: 110W RMS Class D amplifier

Connectivity: Bluetooth 6.0, plus XLR, TRS, RCA, AUX inputs, and front-panel 3.5mm headphone output

Dimensions: 11″D x 6.3″W x 10.4″H

Weight: 366.4 ounces

The design centers around an unusual acoustic architecture that combines a downward-facing 5-inch woofer with a front-facing midrange driver and silk dome tweeter, each powered by its own amp. Side ports help the bass breathe, giving the MR5 more low-end presence than you’d expect from such a compact box, while the mids and highs stay cleanly separated. It also makes them a good pick for a desktop, flanking an equally sleek monitor. The presentation leans mostly linear, though the more neutral voicing can feel a little restrained at the lowest volumes. Out of the box, the mids can lean a tiny bit boxy, but there are plenty of ways to tweak—rear-panel shelving filters, three listening modes, and the Edifier ConneX app with a full 10-band graphic EQ. Bluetooth 6.0 lets you pair two devices at once, and Hi-Res certification with LDAC streaming rounds out audiophile-loved features. With all this tech in a solid MDF cabinet, the MR5 is classic Edifier: affordable, versatile, and tuned for both creators and everyday listeners.

The best Edifier speaker & headphones Prime Day deals

Bookshelf & studio speakers

Desktop & tabletop speakers

Computer speakers & 2.1 systems

Subwoofer & passive speakers

Portable & Bluetooth speakers

Headphones (over-ear & on-ear)

Earbuds & open-ear

Work & call-center headsets