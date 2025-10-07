The air in your house sucks—fix it with these Prime Day deals on Levoit air purifiers and humidifiers

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I like breathing comfortably. You probably do, too. Unfortunately, dust, pet hair, pollen, and a ton of other airborne nonsense wants to get in the way of our good times. A solid air purifier can help, but they can get expensive. Right now, Levoit air purifiers and humidifiers are deeply discounted as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. Buy one now and breathe easier all winter.
Editor’s Picks
LEVOIT Core 400S Smart Air Purifier (Black) $199.99 (20% off)
This living-room-size purifier uses a true HEPA filter to capture pet dander, pollen, and smoke while staying quiet enough for bedrooms. It syncs with Alexa and Google Assistant for easy voice control, and the VeSync app makes scheduling simple. One of LEVOIT’s best all-around performers.
LEVOIT EverestAir Smart Air Purifier (Extra-Large Rooms) $349.99 (30% off)
LEVOIT’s top-of-the-line purifier tackles big spaces with ease. It features a powerful multi-channel air-quality monitor, app and voice control, and a sleek display that lets you watch your air get cleaner in real time. A rare 30% discount makes this premium model a solid investment in home comfort.
LEVOIT LV600S 6L Warm & Cool Mist Humidifier $93.49 (15% off)
A dual-mist humidifier that can run up to 60 hours per fill. It automatically adjusts humidity to your preferred level and doubles as an essential oil diffuser. Ideal for bedrooms during dry seasons—and quiet enough for light sleepers.
Air Purifiers
- LEVOIT Core 300 (White) $84.99 (15% off)
- LEVOIT Core 300 (Black) $89.24 (15% off)
- LEVOIT Core 300S Smart (White) $119.99 (20% off)
- LEVOIT Core 200S Smart (Black) $79.99 (16% off)
- LEVOIT Core 200S Smart (White) $69.99 (22% off)
- LEVOIT Core Mini (White) $39.97 (20% off)
- LEVOIT Core Mini (Black) $39.99 (20% off)
- LEVOIT Core 400S Smart (White) $181.98 (21% off)
- LEVOIT Core 400S Smart (Black) $199.99 (20% off)
- LEVOIT Core 600S Smart (Gray) $249.00 (22% off)
- LEVOIT Core 600S Smart (White) $249.00 (22% off)
- LEVOIT Vital 100 (White) $107.99 (10% off)
- LEVOIT Vital 100S Smart (White) $109.99 (21% off)
- LEVOIT Vital 100S Smart (Black) $119.99 (20% off)
- LEVOIT Vital 200S (White) $159.94 (16% off)
- LEVOIT Vital 200S (Black) $169.99 (15% off)
- LEVOIT Sprout Baby Air Purifier $237.99 (15% off)
- LEVOIT LV-H132 Classic Purifier $74.99 (17% off)
- LEVOIT EverestAir (Extra-Large Rooms) $349.99 (30% off)
Humidifiers
- LEVOIT Classic160 Top-Fill (2.5L) $29.99 (25% off)
- LEVOIT Classic 300S Smart (6L, Cool Mist) $63.99 (20% off)
- LEVOIT Classic 300S Smart (Top-Fill) $67.99 (15% off)
- LEVOIT Dual150 (3L, Top-Fill) $35.89 (18% off)
- LEVOIT LV600S Smart Warm & Cool Mist (6L) $93.49 (15% off)
- LEVOIT OasisMist 1000S (10L) $127.49 (15% off)
- LEVOIT Evaporative Humidifier (3.8L) $149.99 (21% off)
- LEVOIT OasisMist Smart (4.5L, Warm & Cool) $75.99 (16% off)
- LEVOIT 6L Smart Warm & Cool Mist (Black) $93.49 (15% off)
- LEVOIT 3L Smart Cool-Mist (Top-Fill) $46.69 (15% off)
- LEVOIT 3L Smart Top-Fill (Blue) $42.49 (15% off)
- LEVOIT Superior 6000S Whole-House Evaporative (Up to 3,000 ft²) $209.99 (16% off)
Fans
- LEVOIT 36-Inch Tower Fan $62.97 (16% off)
- LEVOIT CirculAir Pedestal/Table Fan $79.99 (11% off)
Vacuums
- LEVOIT LVAC-200 Cordless Stick Vacuum $149.99 (25% off)
- LEVOIT LVAC-300 Cordless Stick Vacuum $249.99 (29% off)
Replacement Filters & Accessories
- LEVOIT Core 300 Replacement Filter (1-Pack) $25.49 (15% off)
- LEVOIT Core 300 Replacement Filter (2-Pack) $46.74 (15% off)
- LEVOIT Core 300 Pet Allergy Filter (1-Pack) $30.59 (25–50% off)
- LEVOIT Core 200S Replacement Filter (1-Pack) $21.51 (17% off)
- LEVOIT Core Mini Replacement Filter (1-Pack) $21.24 (15% off)
- LEVOIT Core 400S Replacement Filter (1-Pack) $44.96 (10% off)
- LEVOIT LV-H132 Replacement Filter (1-Pack) $18.98 (17% off)
- LEVOIT Vital 100 Replacement Filter (2-Pack) $46.74 (15% off)
- LEVOIT Vital 100S Replacement Filter (1-Pack) $32.29 (19% off)
- LEVOIT Vital 200S Replacement Filter (1-Pack) $42.49 (15% off)
- LEVOIT Vital 200S Pet Allergy Filter (1-Pack) $53.99 (10% off)
