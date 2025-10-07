The air in your house sucks—fix it with these Prime Day deals on Levoit air purifiers and humidifiers

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I like breathing comfortably. You probably do, too. Unfortunately, dust, pet hair, pollen, and a ton of other airborne nonsense wants to get in the way of our good times. A solid air purifier can help, but they can get expensive. Right now, Levoit air purifiers and humidifiers are deeply discounted as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. Buy one now and breathe easier all winter.

LEVOIT Core 400S Smart Air Purifier (Black) $199.99 (20% off)

This living-room-size purifier uses a true HEPA filter to capture pet dander, pollen, and smoke while staying quiet enough for bedrooms. It syncs with Alexa and Google Assistant for easy voice control, and the VeSync app makes scheduling simple. One of LEVOIT’s best all-around performers.

LEVOIT EverestAir Smart Air Purifier (Extra-Large Rooms) $349.99 (30% off)

LEVOIT’s top-of-the-line purifier tackles big spaces with ease. It features a powerful multi-channel air-quality monitor, app and voice control, and a sleek display that lets you watch your air get cleaner in real time. A rare 30% discount makes this premium model a solid investment in home comfort.

LEVOIT LV600S 6L Warm & Cool Mist Humidifier $93.49 (15% off)

A dual-mist humidifier that can run up to 60 hours per fill. It automatically adjusts humidity to your preferred level and doubles as an essential oil diffuser. Ideal for bedrooms during dry seasons—and quiet enough for light sleepers.

