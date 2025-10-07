Stock up on GE Cync LED and smart light bulbs for up to 52% off during Amazon’s Prime Day sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

GE Cync light bulbs are some of the most flexible and feature-packed smart bulbs on the market. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale has LED and smart bulbs for their lowest prices of the year, which makes this a great time to stock up so you’re never left in the dark. This is a limited sale, though, so grab some now before the sale ends or they sell out.

Editor’s Picks

GE Cync A19 Color Smart Bulbs (2-pack) $16.29 (49 percent off) GE Cync See It

These WiFi/Bluetooth bulbs add full-color scenes and voice control for cheap. Use them to schedule porch lights, set warm evening tones, or splash color during movie night without a hub. $16.29 (49 percent off)

GE LED+ Dusk-to-Dawn A19 (2-pack) $13.58 (52 percent off) Built-in light sensors flip on at sunset and off at sunrise, turning any outdoor fixture into “set-and-forget” security lighting. No app or wiring required.

GE Pro Side-Access Swivel Surge Protector (5-Outlet, 2 USB) $17.20 (49 percent off) A tidy wall-tap that pivots to keep bulky plugs out of the way and adds two USB charging ports for phones, e-readers, and more.

