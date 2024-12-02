Our editors hand-picked the best 115+ Amazon Cyber Monday deals to shop right now

Share







Black Friday is cool, but Cyber Monday has taken over as the best shopping day of the year. It’s the last chance for retailers to move merchandise and they price wares accordingly. Amazon’s mountain of deals can be tricky to navigate, with tons of random stuff you don’t want. We’ve spent the past 11 days diligently digging for the best possible bargains and we came up with this massive list. We found some of everything. There are solar generators, heated jackets, electric blankets, portable jump starters, and a ton of other stuff you might actually want for prices that are actual bargains. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day, so check back for new deals.

Some of these deals started over the weekend and most only go until stock runs out, so if you see something you want now, grab it. Otherwise, you may come back after lunch to find that it’s back to its normal price or sold out completely. Bummer.

Updated 10:19 a.m. EST: Added the best Apple deals, including the most recent MacBook Air with the M4 chip inside.

ON SALE NOW The fire licks out above the rim, but it barely smokes. See It

This really is the best outdoor fire pit you can buy at the moment. The stainless steel design is slick. It’s super easy to light and makes great flame without all the smoke. This is a great way to enjoy the outdoors in the cold months or just give people a reason to come over and hang out during the summer.

Hydroflask

If you want to buy a fancy drinking vessel, today is the day. I really like this Hydro Flask model, which is tapered enough to fit in a cup holder, but has a sport top instead of a typical straw. It comes in more than 10 colors and doesn’t have the big, obnoxious handle so you can clip it to a bag and walk around with it without it clanging around in a weird way. These still make fantastic gifts here in 2024.

This is the best Kindle e-reader for most people. It offers a big, bright screen with super-crisp text that’s much easier on your eyes than reading on your phone. It has a built-in backlight, USB-C charging, and improved responsiveness for speedier reading.

Battery-powered doorbells are much, much simpler than wired models when it comes to installation. This Ring doorbell has a buitl-in USB-C port that allows it to recharge when it needs juice. The upgraded camera now gives a head-to-toe view of visitors as they arrive.

Save well over half-off on this burly solar generator kit. The Delta 2 is powerful enough to recharge smartphones and laptops dozens of times. Plus, it recharges in a hurry. You can go from empty to 80 percent in just over an hour. Even if you can’t get access to the grid for a recharge, the included solar panel can juice up this generator for free.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation $154 (was $199)

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip $799 (was $999)

Apple MacBook Pro 14.2″ with M4 Pro Chip $1,749 (was $1,999)

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip $993 (was $1,298)

Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer with Apple M2 chip $469 (was $999)

