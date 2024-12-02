Our editors hand-picked the best 115+ Amazon Cyber Monday deals to shop right now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Black Friday is cool, but Cyber Monday has taken over as the best shopping day of the year. It’s the last chance for retailers to move merchandise and they price wares accordingly. Amazon’s mountain of deals can be tricky to navigate, with tons of random stuff you don’t want. We’ve spent the past 11 days diligently digging for the best possible bargains and we came up with this massive list. We found some of everything. There are solar generators, heated jackets, electric blankets, portable jump starters, and a ton of other stuff you might actually want for prices that are actual bargains. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day, so check back for new deals.
Some of these deals started over the weekend and most only go until stock runs out, so if you see something you want now, grab it. Otherwise, you may come back after lunch to find that it’s back to its normal price or sold out completely. Bummer.
Updated 10:19 a.m. EST: Added the best Apple deals, including the most recent MacBook Air with the M4 chip inside.
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand, 19.5 Inch Smokeless Fire Pit $195 (was $285)
This really is the best outdoor fire pit you can buy at the moment. The stainless steel design is slick. It’s super easy to light and makes great flame without all the smoke. This is a great way to enjoy the outdoors in the cold months or just give people a reason to come over and hang out during the summer.
HYDRO FLASK Wide Mouth vacuum insulated stainless steel cupholder water bottle with leakproof straw cap $33 (was $44)
If you want to buy a fancy drinking vessel, today is the day. I really like this Hydro Flask model, which is tapered enough to fit in a cup holder, but has a sport top instead of a typical straw. It comes in more than 10 colors and doesn’t have the big, obnoxious handle so you can clip it to a bag and walk around with it without it clanging around in a weird way. These still make fantastic gifts here in 2024.
All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) $129 (was $159)
This is the best Kindle e-reader for most people. It offers a big, bright screen with super-crisp text that’s much easier on your eyes than reading on your phone. It has a built-in backlight, USB-C charging, and improved responsiveness for speedier reading.
Battery-powered doorbells are much, much simpler than wired models when it comes to installation. This Ring doorbell has a buitl-in USB-C port that allows it to recharge when it needs juice. The upgraded camera now gives a head-to-toe view of visitors as they arrive.
EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA2 with 220W Solar Panel $699 (was $1,649)
Save well over half-off on this burly solar generator kit. The Delta 2 is powerful enough to recharge smartphones and laptops dozens of times. Plus, it recharges in a hurry. You can go from empty to 80 percent in just over an hour. Even if you can’t get access to the grid for a recharge, the included solar panel can juice up this generator for free.
The best Cyber Monday TV deals
- INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote $69 (was $129)
- LG C3 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV $1,196 (was $1,499)
- TCL 75-Inch QM85 QLED 4K Smart QD-Mini LED TV with Google TV $1,299 (was $1,999)
- Hisense U7 Series 65U7N 65 Inches ULED 4K Smart TV $677 (was $999)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class OLED 4K S90D $1,297 (was $1,699)
- Amazon Fire TV 40″ 2-Series $149 (was $249)
The best Cyber Monday home audio deals
- SAMSUNG HW-S50B/ZA 3.0ch All-in-One Soundbar $147 (was $247)
- Denon AVR-S970H 8K Ultra HD 7.2 Channel (90Watt X 7) AV Receiver $475 (was $799)
- JBL Bar 9.1 – Channel Soundbar System with Surround Speakers and Dolby Atmos, Black $569 (was $1,199)
- Amazon Fire TV Soundbar, 2.0 speaker $89 (was $119)
- Roku Streambar SE $69 (was $99)
The best Cyber Monday Apple deals
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation $154 (was $199)
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip $799 (was $999)
Apple MacBook Pro 14.2″ with M4 Pro Chip $1,749 (was $1,999)
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip $993 (was $1,298)
Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer with Apple M2 chip $469 (was $999)
The best Cyber Monday streaming deals
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K $29 (was $49)
- Roku Express 4K+ $24 (was $39)
- Roku Ultra 2024 $79 (was $99)
- Roku Streambar SE $69 (was $99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (newest model) $22 (was $49)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $32 (was $59)
The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals
- Chefman TurboFry® Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt Family Size $69 (was $119)
- Hydro Flask All Around Stainless Steel Tumbler with Lid $18 (was $32)
- Instant Pot Vortex Plus 4QT Air Fryer $59 (was $129)
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker $99 (was $169)
- WÜSTHOF Gourmet 16-Piece Knife Block Set $294 (was $495)
- CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ $79 (was $139)
- Instant 140-3000-01 Vortex Plus Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Air Fryer $89 (was $149)
- CHEFMAN 2 Qt Mini Air Fryer $39 (was $59)
- Breville BES870XL Espresso Machine, One Size, Brushed Stainless Steel $549 (was $749)
The best Cyber Monday homegoods deals
- Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights $279 (was $419)
- Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights 2, 144ft $99 (was $169)
- Govee 100ft RGBIC LED Strip Lights, Smart LED Lights $39 (was $72)
- LEVOIT Smart Humidifiers for Bedroom Large Room Home $63 (was $79)
- BLUEAIR Air Purifiers for Large Rooms $185 (was $349)
- Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp $54 (was $99)
- Nectar Twin Mattress 12 Inch $296 (was $499)
- Shark Air Purifiers for Home Large Room with NeverChange Air Filter $149 (was $249)
- Shark HydroVac MessMaster Wet Dry Corded Vacuum Cleaner $129 (was $249)
- 64GB Smart Bird Feeder with Camera Solar Powered $79 (was $149)
- BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $81 (was $123)
- Dyson Hot+Cool™ AM09 Jet Focus heater and fan, White/Silver $279 (was $469)
The best Cyber Monday security deals
- Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 — Smart security cameras $109 (was $299)
- Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit – home security system with 30-day free Ring Home subscription $197 (was $299)
- Blink Outdoor 4 [Newest Model] $39 (was $99)
- Blink Mini 2 [Newest Model] $19 (was $39)
- TP-Link Tapo 1080P Indoor Security Camera $14 (was $24)
- Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with motion-activated 1080p HD video $119 (was $199)
The best Cyber Monday clothing deals
- Carhartt Men’s Loose Fit Midweight Logo Sleeve Graphic Sweatshirt $41 (was $54)
- Oakley Men’s Oo9102 Holbrook Polarized Square Sunglasses $83 (was $224)
- ORORO Women’s Lightweight Heated Vest with Battery Pack $104 (was $169)
- Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans $35 (was $79)
- Venustas Unisex Heated Jacket with Battery, Heated Coat for Women and Men with Detachable Hood $97 (was $139)
- adidas Men’s Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Top $33 (was $50)
The best Cyber Monday computer deals
- HP 14 inch Laptop, HD Display, 12th Generation Intel Core i3-1215U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows 11 Home in S Mode, 14-dq5009nr (2024) $249 (was $316)
- ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) Gaming Laptop $1,099 (was $1,399)
- Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip $1,234 (was $1,499)
- Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip $993 (was $1,298)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 13.8″ Touchscreen Display $899 (was $1,199)
The best Cyber Monday hard drive and SSD deals
- SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD, 2TB $139 (was $269)
- SAMSUNG T7 Shield 4TB Portable SSD $263 (was $499)
- Logitech G502 X Wired Gaming Mouse $40 (was $80)
- Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard: Fast Keyboard Switches $69 (was $119)
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD $129 (was $199)
- Crucial X9 4TB Portable SSD $219 (was $263)
- Western Digital 2TB Elements SE $109 (was $139)
The best Cyber Monday monitor deals
- SAMSUNG 49″ Odyssey G93SC Series OLED Curved Gaming Monitor $949 (was $1,499)
- SAMSUNG 24″ Essential S3 (S36GD) Series FHD 1800R Curved Computer Monitor $89 (was $149)
- Sceptre 34-Inch Curved Ultrawide WQHD Monitor 3440 x 1440 $199 (was $267)
- AOC C27G2Z 27″ Curved Frameless Ultra-Fast Gaming Monitor $139 (was $179)
- SAMSUNG 32-Inch Odyssey G55C Series QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor $129 (was $329)
- LG UltraGear QHD 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor $239 (was $399)
- SAMSUNG 34-Inch ViewFinity S65TC Series Ultra-WQHD 1000R Curved Computer Monitor $399 (was $799)
- SAMSUNG 32″ UJ59 Series 4K UHD (3840×2160) Computer Monitor $209 (was $339)
The best Cyber Monday router deals
- Google Nest WiFi Pro – Wi-Fi 6E $199 (was $299)
- Amazon eero 6+ mesh wifi router $194 (was $299)
- TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 Router V4 (Archer AX21) $69 (was $99)
- TP-Link AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Router (Archer AXE75) $134 (was $199)
- TP-Link AX3000 WiFi 6 Router $74 (was $99)
- TP-Link AC1900 Smart WiFi Router $49 (was $79)
- TP-Link Tri-Band BE9300 WiFi 7 Router $199 (was $299)
The best Cyber Monday speaker and headphone deals
- JBL Go 3 – Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker $29 (was $39)
- Sonos Ace – Black – Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Noise Cancellation $349 (was $449)
- Amazon Echo Buds (newest model), True Wireless Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds $24 (was $49)
- Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $199 (was $345)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones $198 (was $349)
- Sennheiser Consumer Audio Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones $224 (was $379)
- Soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $39 (was $65)
- Klipsch R-51PM Powered Bluetooth Speaker,Black $332 (was $599)
The best Cyber Monday health and fitness deals
- TheraGun Mini Massage Gun $149 (was $199)
- YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid $24 (was $35)
- AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit $39 (was $119)
- RENPHO Heating Pad for Back Pain Relief $35 (was $59)
- 23andMe Ancestry Service – DNA Test Kit with Personalized Genetic Reports $59 (was $119)
- Homedics Back and Neck Massager $26 (was $54)
- Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock, Sound Machine $144 (was $169)
The best Cyber Monday grooming deals
- Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser For Teeth $59 (was $99)
- Dyson Airwrap $499 (was $599)
- Philips Norelco Shaver 3900, Rechargeable Wet & Dry Electric Shaver $55 (was $79)
- Panasonic ARC5 Electric Razor for Men with Pop-up Trimmer $114 (was $199)
The best Cyber Monday solar generator deals
