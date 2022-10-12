Save $63 on the Furbo 360 Dog Camera during Prime Early Access
Get emergency alerts and dispense treats while you're not home. Throw in puzzle toys and a new dog bed to ease those separation anxieties.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.
Ever wondered what your dog gets up to when you’re not around? Well, you can get a glimpse with the help of the Furbo 360 Dog Camera. The treat-dispensing smart camera is on sale along with lots of other pet gear during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. But the discounts end tonight, so don’t wait to start your holiday shopping.
Furbo 360-Degree Dog Camera $147 (Was $210)
Sometimes the evidence of a dog’s activities is easy to see: bite marks on shoes, a shredded toy dropped at your feet. Whether you’ve got a mischievous pup or an older pooch that doesn’t see so well, the Furbo 360 Dog Camera is a valuable tool for when you’re not there. With 360 views, you won’t miss a minute. Features like two-way talk and auto dog tracking help you keep tabs and share assuring words through the accompanying app and with Alexa. You’ll be alerted to any emergencies and get plenty of opportunities to dispense some well-deserved treats.
More Amazon Early Access deals on pet gear:
- PUPPBUDD Dog Beds for Medium Dogs $28.79 (Was $39.99)
- Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator $14.98 (Was $20.19)
- Rechargeable Motion Activated Cat Laser Toy, $19.99 (Was $25)
- PETKIT Automatic Feeder, $69.99 (Was $99.99)
- AVOAR Dog Puzzle Toys $11.84 (Was $14.99)
- neabot P1 Pro Pet Grooming Kit & Vacuum, $139.99 (Was $179.99)
- PetDroid Motion Activated Ball Toy, $19.99 (Was $25)
More Amazon Early Access deals:
- Amazon’s Prime Early Access Razer deals: Laptops, mice, and more
- Get out & back essentials with Amazon Early Access outdoors deals
- Dig into these Amazon Early Access deals on kitchen gear before they’re gone
- Amazon Early Access headphones deals: Noise-canceling and more
- Logitech Amazon Prime Early Access deals: Mics, mice, and more
- Apple deals for Amazon Prime Early Access: iPads, AirPods, and more
- Save $100 on 23andMe during the Prime Early Access Sale
- The best Amazon Prime Early Access deals on Kindles
- Save up to $1,000 on Sony OLED TVs during Amazon Prime Early Access
- Save $120 on DJI’s Mini 2 drone during Amazon’s Early Access sale
- Amazon Prime Early Access smart TV deals: OLEDs and more
- Save on generators during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale
- Save on smartwatches during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
- Get deep discounts on robot vacuums during Amazon Prime Early Access
- Soak in these Amazon Prime Early Access deals on inflatable hot tubs
- Save $220 on the Garmin Forerunner 735XT during Prime Early Access
- The best Amazon Prime Early Access earbud deals
- The best Amazon Prime Early Access deals on 3D printers
- Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: modems and routers
- The best Amazon Prime Early Access deals on wireless chargers
- Focus on these Amazon Prime Day Early Access binocular deals
- These Amazon Prime Day Early Access telescope deals are stellar