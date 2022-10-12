We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Ever wondered what your dog gets up to when you’re not around? Well, you can get a glimpse with the help of the Furbo 360 Dog Camera. The treat-dispensing smart camera is on sale along with lots of other pet gear during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. But the discounts end tonight, so don’t wait to start your holiday shopping.

Sometimes the evidence of a dog’s activities is easy to see: bite marks on shoes, a shredded toy dropped at your feet. Whether you’ve got a mischievous pup or an older pooch that doesn’t see so well, the Furbo 360 Dog Camera is a valuable tool for when you’re not there. With 360 views, you won’t miss a minute. Features like two-way talk and auto dog tracking help you keep tabs and share assuring words through the accompanying app and with Alexa. You’ll be alerted to any emergencies and get plenty of opportunities to dispense some well-deserved treats.

