You probably won’t pull an Eliud Kipchoge and shatter your own world record in your next race. But that doesn’t mean you can’t aim for your best time ever. Take advantage of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Garmin Forerunner 735XT deal to equip yourself with a smartwatch that can help you reach your goals.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to enjoy all the savings of the virtual shopping event on Oct. 11 and 12 , but it’s easy to sign up for a free, 30-day trial.

Designed for running, cycling, and swimming, the Forerunner 735XT can help you drill down into metrics like stride length and vertical ratio to help you optimize your performance. It’s also compatible with tools that can provide an estimate of your VO2 max and lactate threshold, make race predictions, and help you recover. The Forerunner 735XT also comes with up to 14 hours of battery life in GPS mode, great for endurance runs. And you can get a hefty discount on one during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Garmin Forerunner 735XT deal.

