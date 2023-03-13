We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

While we may love our feline friends, there’s one thing that we would probably like to change about our pets. The unfortunate truth is that the odors that come from having to keep a litter box—or when your smelly pup comes in from the rain—can make us a little bit less than pleased with our furry counterparts. Fortunately, right now you can get this germ and odor eliminator for a 29% discount as a part of our Spring Refresh.

The VentiFresh ECO Plus uses the same process that is used by NASA at the International Space station. It features a UV catalyst core that is able to get rid of odor through photosynthesis and put it back out as clean air. While it can be used to get rid of odors from cat litter, you can also expect it to handle smells from food, shoes, or anything else that may be odorous. Additionally, it’s a small device which makes it viable for taking on the go.

A product this useful and handy has received no shortage of praise from both the industry and customes alike. One reviewer said, “It’s like having a piece of the international space station right in your home.” One reviewer appreciates it for the size, staying, “It is also lots smaller than I expected, but that ended up being a good feature so that it fits nicely on the counter.”

Treat yourself to some fresher smelling air in your home by getting the VentiFresh ECO Plus: Next Generation Germ & Odor Eliminator for just $58.99. That’s a 29% markdown from its $84 retail price as a part of our Spring Refresh sale. No coupon is necessary to enjoy this discounted deal.

