Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: modems and routers
Make sure your connection is fast and reliable with these deals.
Modems and routers don’t generate as much excitement as the latest smartphone or gaming console. But when your internet connection is slow or goes down, it’s a major impediment to your performance, whether you’re gaming or WFH. Fortunately, there are plenty of modems and routers available to keep you and your household up to speed. And you can save by purchasing them independently of your cable provider. Some of the best modems and routers on the market today are on sale during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11 and 12.
NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi 6 System $449.99 (was $649.99)
If you’ve got a home full of people who are simultaneously jumping on Zoom calls, vanquishing bad guys in Rollerdrome, and streaming Stranger Things, a comprehensive modem-router system is for you. Netgear’s Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi 6 system covers up to 5,000 square feet and supports up to 40 devices at once, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, smartphones, and tablets. Compatible with Spectrum, Cox, and Xfinity, this tri-band system features a DOCSIS 3.1 modem that supports speeds of 4 Gbps and comes with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology. The system also comes with a robust set of smart parental controls, so be sure to take advantage of the discount during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router $279.99 (was $349.99)
When gaming is your primary motivation, then you should opt for gear that’s created to help you react in a split second. The TP-Link Wi-Fi Gaming Router comes in blazing fast, providing speeds up to 10 Gbps. It’s designed for multiple users and its WAN port and LAN ports, and USB-A and C ports allow for plenty of connections. What’s more, the 1.8-GHz Quad-Core CPU and three coprocessors help optimize your performance, keeping lag time at a minimum.
NETGEAR Cable Modem Wi-Fi Router Combo C6250 $79.99 (was $99.99)
Is speed paramount to you? Netgear’s Cable Modem Wi-Fi Router Combo may be the best solution. The DOCSIS 3.1 modem supports fast download speeds up to 1 Gbps. The combo is compatible with Xfinity from Comcast, Cox, and Mediacom Cable and comes with an Ethernet port for easy connections. Worth noting, though, that this set doesn’t work with Verizon, AT&T, or CenturyLink and doesn’t allow you to use voice commands.
ARRIS SURFboard SB6183 $59 (was $79.99)
Not looking to spend a lot on a modem but still want a speedy connection? The ARRIS Surfboard SB6183 could be a solid option for you. The DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem supports cable internet speed plans up to 400 Mbps, including Cox, Spectrum, and Infinity. It also comes with a 1GB Ethernet port. If you want the compatible modem as well, you can get the bundle here during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
More modem deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:
- ARRIS SURFboard SB6190 DOCSIS 3.0 32 x 8 Gigabit Cable Modem $75.99 ($99.99)
- NETGEAR CM1000 Cable Modem $147.99 (was $199.99)
More router deals:
- TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Router Tri Band 8-Stream Gigabit Router $199.99 (was $299.99)
- TP-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router (Archer AX21) $69.99 (was $99.99)
- TP-Link AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (Archer AX55) $89.99 (was $129.99)
- D-Link Wi-Fi 6 Router AX5400 $109.99 (was $129.99)
- D-Link Wi-Fi 6 Router AX4800 $79.99 (was $99.99)
- ASUS AX5700 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router $179.99 (was $249.99)
- ASUS ROG Capture Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router $369.98 (was $479.98)
- ASUS AC7150 Wi-Fi Router Dual Band Gigabit AX Wireless Internet Router $59.99 (was $99.99)
- ASUS Wi-Fi Router Dual Band Wireless Internet Router $29.99 (was $49.99)
- Amazon eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router $75 (was $89)
- TP-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router (Archer AX21) $69.99 (was $99.99)
- NETGEAR 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (R6700AXS) $69,.99 (was $129.99)
- TP-Link AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router $89.99 (was $129.99)
- TP-Link AC1750 Smart Wi-Fi Router (Archer A7) $53.99 (was $79.99)
More modem-router combo deals:
- Google AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi System $69 (was $99.99)
- TP-Link Deco AXE5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System $359.99 (was $449.99)
- TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh Deco S4 Wi-Fi System $99.99 (was $109.99)
- NETGEAR Cable Modem Wi-Fi Router Combo C6250 $79.99 (was $99.99)
- ARRIS SURFboard mAX Tri-Band AX6600 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System $217.50 (was $299.99)
- ARRIS SURFboard mAX W121 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System $230.99 (was $399.99)
- TP-Link Deco AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System(Deco XE75) (2-Pack) $239.99 (was $299.99)
- TP-Link Deco AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (Deco X55) System (3-Pack) $189.99 (was $279.99)
- ASUS AX5700 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router $179.99 (was $249.99)
- ASUS Dual Band Wi-Fi Router, Repeater & Range Extender $45 (was $89.99)
- Amazon eero Pro 6 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System $259 (was $399)
- TP-Link Deco AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (Deco X55) $79.99 (was $109.99)
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Tri-band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System $279.99 (was $499.99)
Best extender deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:
- NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Add-on Satellite $199.99 (was $249.99)
- TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender Internet Booster $89.99 (was $99.99)
- TP-Link Powerline Wi-Fi Extender $49.99 (was $69.99)
- NETGEAR Wi-Fi Extender $29.99 (was $59.99)
- TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender Internet Booster $89.99 (was $119.99)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Point Extender and Speaker $89.99 (was $149.99)
- NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender EX5000 $29.99 (was $59.99)
- TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Extender (RE315) $24.99 (was $49.99)
- TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System (Deco X20) $69.99 (was $99.99)