We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Apple just announced the second generation of its AirPods Pro noise-canceling headphones and they’re already getting a discount during Amazon’s Early Access sale. Right now, you can pay $235 instead of the regular $250. It’s not a huge discount, but it’s enough to buy a pizza that you can eat in peace thanks to the very excellent active noise canceling. The Apple deals go beyond AirPods, however.

If you’re looking for an iPad, Amazon’s Prime Early Access also has discounts on just about every model you can think of. I generally recommend the iPad Air as the best iPad for most people. It’s a solid mix of power, size, and price. It lacks FaceID, but rather uses TouchID with a sensor on the power button to automatically log you in as you open the tablet. It’s powerful enough to run any app you can throw at it without the high price that comes with the iPad Pro.

More Apple deals for Amazon Prime Early Access

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air Laptop: 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD $799 (was $999)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case $235 (was $249)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case $89 (was $169)

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $269 (was $329)

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) $419 (was $479)

2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 5th Generation) $519 (was $599)

2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 5th Generation) $669 (was $749)

2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB) $129 (was $199)

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) $899 (was $1,099)

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 256GB) $999 (was $1,199)

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) $399 (was $459)