Get deep discounts on robot vacuums during Amazon Prime Early Access
If vacuuming sucks the life out of you, get a robovac for a steal during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale.
Hate mopping and vacuuming? Let a robot vacuum take care of it for you. Amazon is currently offering steep discounts on some of its most popular models during its Prime All Access sale. It’s exclusively for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign up before you can take advantage of these discounts.
If you’re looking to enter the world of robovacs, consider the iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum, which is on sale for $179.99, down a whopping $170 from its $349.99 list price.
iRobot
The 671 allows you to schedule daily cleanings in the iRobot HOME app or with your voice assistant, so you never have to remind yourself to vacuum ever again. A three-stage cleaning system grabs dirt deep down in carpets and on hard floors—it doesn’t miss nooks and crannies either, thanks to its Edge Sweeping brush. And, with a bevy of advanced sensors and Cliff Detect, you don’t have to worry about it tumbling down the steps or getting stuck under your record cabinet.
If you’re ready to purchase a step-up system, check out the Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is on sale for $199.99 from $899.99. This robovac can mop your floors right after sucking up dirt and crumbs.
Coredy
Some of these deals end on Day 1 of the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, some are lightning deals, and some last both days—regardless, don’t let them get away from you:
Shark
- Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base $349.99 (Was $649.99)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV1002AE with XL Self-Empty Base $299.99 (Was $499.99)
- Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751 $149.99 (Was $229.99)
- Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV753 $149.99 (Was $229.99)
Samsung
- SAMSUNG Jet Bot Robot Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $399 (Was $599)
iRobot Roomba
- iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal $179.99 (was $999.99)
- Roomba i4+ w/ 3 Pack Replacement Bags $399.99 (Was $689.98)
- iRobot Roomba i2 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum $199.99 (Was 349.99)
- iRobot Braava jet m6 (6012) Ultimate Robot Mop $299.99 (Was $499.99)
Coredy
- Coredy R400 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $139.99 (Was 299.99)
- Coredy L900X Robot Vacuum $399.99 (Was $699.99)
- Coredy R580 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $169.99 (Was $289.99)
- Coredy PT04 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $399.99 (Was $899.99)
- Coredy PT03 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $229.99 (Was 899.99)
- Coredy FL022 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with Upgraded Laser Navigation $244.99 (Was $599.99)
- Coredy PT01 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $244.99 (Was $899.99)
Lefant
- Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, M210 White $90 (Was $259.99)
- Lefant Robot Vacuum with Lidar Navigation $199.99 (Was $399)
- Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Slim & Quiet $179.99 (Was $279.99)
- Lefant Robot Vacuum and Mop $153.99 (Was $289.99)
- Lefant Robot Vacuum M213S $118.99 (Was $339.99)
- Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, M210 Black $109.99 (Was $299.99)
- Lefant M210B Robot Vacuum Cleaner $99.99 (Was $289.99)
- Robot Vacuum Cleaner(Slim) $99.99 (Was $349.99)
- Lefant T1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $799.99 (Was $1,499.99)
- Lefant LS1 Robot Vacuum $249.99 (Was $599.99)
- Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, M210-Pro $149.99 (Was $519.99)
- Lefant P1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $349.99 (Was $799.99)
EVOVACS
- ECOVACS Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner $319.99 (Was $649.99)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Turbo Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with Auto-Cleaning Station $849.99 ($1,349)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT Auto-Empty Station, Automatic Empties Dustbin $174.99 (Was $299.99)
- ECOVACS Deebot OZMO T5 2in1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner with Precise Laser Navigation and Multi-Floor Mapping $244.99 (Was 449.99)
- ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop $299.99 (Was 549.99)
- ECOVACS Deebot T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum Cleaner $349.99 (Was $749)
- ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner $399.99 (Was $649.99)
Roborock
- Roborock Robot Vacuum $479.99 (Was $699.99)
- roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop $409.99 ($649.99)
- roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop with Self-Empty Dock $699.99 (Was $949.98)
- roborock S7 MaxV Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop $639.99 (Was $859.99)
- roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop $199.99 (Was $359.99)
- roborock E5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $179.99 ($289.99)
- roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Dock $599.99 (Was $869.99)
ILIFE
- ILIFE V3s Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner $153.99 (Was $249.99)
- ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner $167.99 (Was $239.99)
- ILIFE A4s Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner $139.99 (Was $219.99)
- ILIFE A10 Robot Vacuum $239.99 (Was $339.99)
- ILIFE V5s Pro, 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop $125.99 (Was $189.99)