Hate mopping and vacuuming? Let a robot vacuum take care of it for you. Amazon is currently offering steep discounts on some of its most popular models during its Prime All Access sale. It’s exclusively for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign up before you can take advantage of these discounts.

If you’re looking to enter the world of robovacs, consider the iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum, which is on sale for $179.99, down a whopping $170 from its $349.99 list price.

The 671 allows you to schedule daily cleanings in the iRobot HOME app or with your voice assistant, so you never have to remind yourself to vacuum ever again. A three-stage cleaning system grabs dirt deep down in carpets and on hard floors—it doesn’t miss nooks and crannies either, thanks to its Edge Sweeping brush. And, with a bevy of advanced sensors and Cliff Detect, you don’t have to worry about it tumbling down the steps or getting stuck under your record cabinet.

If you’re ready to purchase a step-up system, check out the Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is on sale for $199.99 from $899.99. This robovac can mop your floors right after sucking up dirt and crumbs.

Some of these deals end on Day 1 of the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, some are lightning deals, and some last both days—regardless, don’t let them get away from you:

