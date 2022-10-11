Focus on these Amazon Prime Day Early Access binocular deals
It's easy to see that these binocular deals are worth looking at.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.
Binoculars are a great way to be more in-touch with nature. The Bushnell PowerView 10 x 50mm Porro Prism Instafocus Binoculars are 41 percent off for Prime Day Early Access, giving you a perfect introduction to seeing the outdoors up-close and personal from the comfort of your backyard.
These binoculars are on sale for $55.15—a massive price cut from their $92.95 regular price. They are covered in a Realtree AP camouflage non-slip rubber outer to absorb shock from falls and give you a nice grip when birdwatching. Folddown eyecups provide viewing comfort for those with glasses, and BK-7 prism multi-coated optics allow for crisp viewing. And, you’ll be able to see the smallest squirrel or faraway buck with its 10x magnification and 50mm objective lens.
The company’s Powerview 10×42 BoneCollector Binoculars are also on sale, down to $89.99 from $149.99. You get the same Realtree AP camo as the Porro Prism Instafocus binoculars, but with slightly different specs—you get a 10x magnification with a 42mm objective lens for a 288-foot field of view.
Don’t let this deal get away from you like a hummingbird on a bird feeder—this deal only lasts until Oct. 12 when Prime Day Early Access ends. Here are a few other binoculars on sale that we recommend:
- Adorrgon 12×42 HD Binoculars for Adults with Upgraded Phone Adapter $38.89 (Was 99.89)
- HEALSUN 12 x 42 Binoculars for Adults $19.99 (Was $49.99)
- BRIGENIUS 10 x 50 Binoculars for Adults $16.99 (Was 20.99)
- FREE SOLDIER 20×50 High Power Binoculars for Bird Watching $37.99 (Was 59.99)
- Popular Science Outland X 12x50mm Monocular $98.96 (Was $109.95)
- Celestron – SkyMaster 25X70 Binocular $89 (Was $129.95)
- Celestron – SkyMaster 15×70 Binocular $99.95 (Was $119.95)
- Celestron – SkyMaster 25X100 Binocular $419.95 (Was $499.95)