Binoculars are a great way to be more in-touch with nature. The Bushnell PowerView 10 x 50mm Porro Prism Instafocus Binoculars are 41 percent off for Prime Day Early Access, giving you a perfect introduction to seeing the outdoors up-close and personal from the comfort of your backyard.

These binoculars are on sale for $55.15—a massive price cut from their $92.95 regular price. They are covered in a Realtree AP camouflage non-slip rubber outer to absorb shock from falls and give you a nice grip when birdwatching. Folddown eyecups provide viewing comfort for those with glasses, and BK-7 prism multi-coated optics allow for crisp viewing. And, you’ll be able to see the smallest squirrel or faraway buck with its 10x magnification and 50mm objective lens.

The company’s Powerview 10×42 BoneCollector Binoculars are also on sale, down to $89.99 from $149.99. You get the same Realtree AP camo as the Porro Prism Instafocus binoculars, but with slightly different specs—you get a 10x magnification with a 42mm objective lens for a 288-foot field of view.

