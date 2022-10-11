We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

The days are getting shorter, which means the window to stargaze is wide open. Channel your inner Galileo with these Amazon Prime Day Early Access telescope deals.

The biggest deal we saw was this Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ Newtonian Telescope, down 20% from $349.95 to $279.89.

This reflector telescope is great for those getting started on their galactic gaze journey. It features a fully-coated glass 130mm optic lens, a sturdy and lightweight German Equatorial frame, two eyepieces, a StarPointer red dot finderscope, and an adjustable tripod for hands-free viewing. Two slow-motion control knobs allow you to make small, precise adjustments to pinpoint each of Jupiter’s moons. And, an included free download of Starry Night astronomy software allows you to gain more knowledge about what you see in the sky.

Another favorite—for no particular reason—is the Popular Science x Celestron AstroMaster 80mm Refractor Telescope, on sale for $215.96.

If you like our space coverage, you’ll love creating your own star stories with this telescope, which includes a smartphone adapter and Bluetooth shutter release to capture your own intergalactic photos and videos. Check out our best telescopes under $500 if you’re looking to read up before buying.

These deals end Oct. 12—just like Halley’s Comet, they’ll pass by if you don’t pay attention. Here are the other telescope deals we have our eyes on: