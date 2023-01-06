We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Did you know that houseplants improve productivity by 15 percent? Maybe it’s time to start growing in the new year, so that you can better tackle your newly jotted-down goals. A lifetime subscription to the NatureID Plant Identification Premium Plan helps identify plants and gives customized plant care advice to help you keep your newly found hobby thriving. Even better, you’ll get the best-on-web pricing for the Same You, New Hobby event, which runs only until Jan. 9.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on the App Store and listed on5 Apps That Identify Your Plants and Help You Save Them From the Brink of Death on Well+Good, the NatureID app uses innovative AI technology to identify over 14,000 indoor and outdoor plant species. It then provides you with specific diagnoses of their state and recommendations on what soil, fertilizer, or temperature conditions are needed to keep the plant alive and well.

All you have to do to identify the plant is take a picture directly through the app or choose from your photo library—such as the picture from a previous walk through the park. Once the image is uploaded, a suggested plant recognition screen will pop up in three seconds and provide you with the necessary information to keep your plant as healthy as possible. By collaborating with expert botanists, the app contains a fountain of knowledge in the form of articles and videos to help you improve your everyday care routine and keep your plants healthy.

As verified buyer Matthew Kilpatrick states, “[The app is] very useful to help identify plants and a good deal for lifetime access. Also, [I] like the reminders to make sure I’m taking care of the plants correctly – I wasn’t before I started using the app!”

Regularly priced at $59, the NatureID Plant Identification Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription has been further price marked to only $14.99—saving you 75 percent! Make your home a green oasis in 2023 with this personal assistant for plant lovers. Hurry, the sale ends on Jan. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Prices subject to change.