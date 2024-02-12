We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Unfortunately, society continues to demand that we wear pants. And even though jeans have a very rough history of negative environmental impact, they’re still one of the most practical, comfortable, and fashionable options we have. I personally wear Levi’s 502s and only replace them when I need to. As a matter of fact, I’m wearing a heavily repaired pair right now. If it’s time for you to get some new pants (or maybe even a denim jacket for the upcoming year), then go check out Amazon’s sale on Levi’s products. These are the cheapest prices I’ve seen on most of these since the back-to-school season last year.

This sale also includes bigger sizes, which can cost more when it comes to Levi’s. Also, note that the prices vary widely between sizes and colors so check each style for your preferred fit.

Levi’s 501 starting at $27 (40-50 percent off)

If you’re looking for a classic look, you can’t get much better than the Levi’s 501. It started in the late 1800s and hasn’t changed all that much since when it comes to styling. These don’t have elastane in them like some stretchy jeans, so they won’t stretch, but the 100 percent cotton construction will break in to perfectly fit your body. They go with just about every look and will never go out of style. Buy them. Wear them. Destroy them. Repair them. Wear them some more.

