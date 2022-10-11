Save on smartwatches during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
With options for the whole family.
A smartwatch can help you scale the highest mountains or just make sure that your kid starts their homework on time. They offer a range of tools, from sophisticated satellite tracking systems to waterproof cases that are safe for the pool. And now’s the time to take advantage of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Smartwatch deals.
Start off your holiday shopping and save on some of our favorite models during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, on Oct. 11 and 12. You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take full advantage of the savings, but it’s easy to sign up for a free 30-day trial.
Garmin Fenix 6 Premium Multisport GPS Watch $440.70 (was $499.99)
The Garmin Fenix 6 is designed for adventurers to reach the ends of the earth, but will also allow you to pay for coffee at the corner shop. Considered one of the best smartwatches on the market today, the Fenix 6 incorporates three global navigation satellite tracking systems and features built-in sensors for a three-axis compass, a gyroscope, and a barometric altimeter. With a battery life of up to 48 days, this watch is designed to endure. It comes with an array of sports apps, sleep monitoring, and more. The large display lets you track your running and cycling stats at a glance, while keeping tabs on critical health metrics, like your heart rate. At more than $200 off, this is a sweet deal on a premium watch that can take you around the world and back.
Fossil Women’s Gen 5E 42mm Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch $169 (was $249)
If you’d prefer a smartwatch that resembles a traditional timepiece and will still track your steps every day, the Fossil Women’s Gen 5E Smartwatch is a solid choice. Made of stainless steel, the watch is customizable with thousands of different faces. Answer texts and calls, ask Alexa about the news and weather, and track your heart rate and other important health metrics all in one device. On sale as part of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Smartwatch deals, this watch also charges fairly quickly, reaching 80 percent within 50 minutes.
More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale smartwatch deals:
- Garmin Forerunner 735XT, Multisport GPS Running Watch $129.99 (was $349.99)
- Fossil Men’s Gen 5E 44mm Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch $170 (was $279)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S $187 (was $329.99)
- Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch $149.99 (was $249.99)
- Michael Kors Women’s Gen 5E 43mm Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch. $235 (was $350)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch $249.99 (was $349.99)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S Smartwatch $187 (was $329.99)
- Garmin Venu Sq Music GPS Smartwatch $149.99 (was $249.99)
- Polar Grit X Pro GPS Multisport Smartwatch $449.75 (was $499.95)
- Polar Ignite GPS Smartwatch $219 (was $229.95)
- Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch (40mm) $159.95 (was $199.95)
- Polar Vantage V2 Premium Multisport Smartwatch $380.85 (was $549.95)
- TouchElex Smartwatch $47.99 (was $79.99)
- GRV Smartwatch for iOS and Android Phones $27.11 (was $39.99)
- SKG Smartwatch, Fitness Tracker $39.99 (was $49.99)
- VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch $28.49 ($62.99)
- Ralehong Smartwatch for Kids $26.39 ($29.99)
Fitness tracker deals
- Withings Pulse HR Water Resistant Health & Fitness Tracker $79.95 (was $99.95)
- IOWODO X5 Fitness Tracker for Men Health and Fitness Smartwatch $31.99 (was $49.99)
- MorePro Fitness Tracker $40.79 (was $59.99)
- Amazfit Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker $29.49 (was $39.99)
- Amazfit Band 7 Fitness & Health Tracker $39.99 (was $49.99)
- Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Smart Watch for Android iPhone $54.99 (was $69.99)
- Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker $44.99 (was $79.99)
