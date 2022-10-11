We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale has officially begun, and while there are great deals to be had on everything from wireless chargers to 3D Printers, Amazon saved some of the deepest discounts for its own hardware, namely Kindles. The popular e-readers are known for their crisp displays and long battery life, but for the moment they should also be lauded for their remarkably low prices.

If you’ve been curious about making the leap from physical books to e-readers, there’s never been a less expensive time. Just remember you’ll need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of these deals, so sign up for a free, 30-day trial if you haven’t already.

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for most people, and it’s currently down to its lowest price ever. The Paperwhite’s 6.8 300 PPI (pixel per inch) e-ink display makes text look incredibly clear, and it won’t show a glare in the sun like the LCD screen on an iPhone or iPad. The e-reader’s battery can last “weeks” per charge assuming you use it for 30 minutes a day and use its backlights judiciously. One of the biggest reasons to upgrade to the latest Paperwhite from an older Kindle is that it charges via USB-C instead of MicroUSB.

The Kindle Oasis is Amazon’s most luxe e-reader to date, and it’s a lot easier to justify the splurge when it’s $80 less expensive. The Oasis has a 7-inch 300ppi display is complemented by sensors that can automatically tint its screen amber during the evenings to make reading easier on your eyes. The Kindle Oasis’ standout features are its physical page turn buttons and tapered shape, which make it easier to read on and hold respectively. If you want the best Kindle available right now at an excellent price, don’t miss this deal.

Looking for other options? We paged through the Amazon Early Access listings for these Kindle deals: