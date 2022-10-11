We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Logitech has one of the largest and diverse product portfolios in all of tech, so it’s no surprise that it’s responsible some of the best Amazon Prime Early Access deals. We’ve broken down its offerings into categories, but you’ll certainly find something you like if you’re looking for an upgrade to your gaming or home office setup. And be sure not to write off Logitech’s audio gear, which has always been surprisingly good for its price.

Remember, you’ll need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of the deals happening during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, so sign up for a free, 30-day trial if you haven’t already.

Logitech’s Blue Ember is an XLR microphone that’s appropriate for musicians recording vocals or acoustic instruments, and podcasters thanks to its neutral audio profile. Your voice will sound natural, and the microphone’s slim design means it won’t pick up a lot of room noise or echo. The slim microphone is also easy to store and take with you if you’re headed to a recording session outside of your home studio.

Webcams have become an indispensable part of an at-home computer setup whether you’re going to work or school. The webcam in your laptop isn’t great because there isn’t enough room in the lid for a large lens; Logitech’s C615 changes all that. The 720P camera will take clearer video than your laptop’s camera, which will make you look more professional to your colleagues, and its built-in microphone will help you sound clearer. If you only have $50 to spend during the Prime Early Access Sale, spend it on this webcam.

We love a good bundle, and this one containing Logitech’s G604 6-Button Mouse and G535 Wireless Gaming headset is a no brainer if you love playing PC games. You can map actions to every one of the mouse’s buttons to avoid stretching your fingers to hit disparate keys on your keyboard in the middle of a match. Those same buttons can be used to get quick access to certain computer settings to help you stay more productive. The wireless headphones in this bundle are an over-ear set with a built-in microphone, so you can easily communicate with your teammates over discord without having your phone on speaker mode.

The Best Logitech Microphone Deals

The Best Logitech Gaming Accessory Deal

The Best Logitech Tech Accessory Deals

The Best Logitech Audio Deals