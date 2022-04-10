There are over 1 billion Microsoft Office users worldwide, and for good reason. The reigning office suite offers an unparalleled bevy of functionalities that help professionals everywhere execute various administrative tasks, including but not limited to data analysis, presentation creation, document formatting, remote collaboration, and email management. Microsoft Office is present in not just workplaces, but homes, too, as even students benefit from the features it provides.

It’s hard to find a working computer without this software, perhaps except for new devices that don’t come with preinstalled licenses. In this case, you have to take matters into your own hands and procure your own subscription, but the caveat is they don’t exactly come in cheap. Except, of course, if you take advantage of this exclusive deal. For a limited time, you can score this Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac or Windows: Lifetime License for 85-percent off.

Whether you’re a Mac or Windows user, this 5/5 star deal nets you lifelong access to the Microsoft Office apps you know and love. It includes licenses to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. It’s also ideal for families, students, and small businesses who want to take advantage of what the suite can offer. Format unlimited documents on Word, crunch numbers and perform data analysis on Excel, collaborate with teammates on Teams, get to inbox zero with Outlook, and accomplish so much more.

With purchase, you get access to your software license keys and download links almost instantly, allowing you to enjoy the apps right away. As a bonus, you even receive free customer service whenever you need troubleshooting.

Lifetime licenses to Microsoft Office normally set you back $349. But with this deal, you can score unlimited access for only $49.99. Head on over here for a Professional 2021 license for Windows, and here for a Home a Business 2021 license for Mac.

Prices subject to change.