We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Information is power, and you can get more of a handle on your health or the health of your pet with genetic testing. Fortunately, it’s easy to get a snapshot with some saliva and an at-home DNA test. Some of the best kits available today are steeply discounted as part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals. Take advantage of the saving while you can!

23andMe, one of the top-rated kits available, provides personalized insights about whether you carry gene variants linked to assorted health conditions. It comes with more than 150 personalized reports and they promise to safeguard your data. All you need to do is spit in the provided tube, register your kit, and return it to the lab for your results in five to six weeks. The kit comes with a membership to its Ancestry and Trait service and you can get a membership for ongoing reporting.

More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals on DNA kits for you and your pets: