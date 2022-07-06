Despite the increasing number of more economical options (read also: free) on the market, many people still prefer Microsoft Office over the alternatives available. With millions of users worldwide, the office suite packs programs with powerful functions that enable students, business owners, and professionals to reach peak productivity. From document formatting to presentation building to number crunching, there’s nearly nothing it can’t do in terms of executing digital tasks.

The only setback? A license can be expensive, especially if you’re the one shouldering the fees instead of your company. If you wish to have access to the suite for personal use, you either have to pay recurring fees for a subscription or cough up hundreds in one go for an annual license. If none of these options appeal to you, maybe this Microsoft Office Home and Business: Lifetime License deal can. For our Deals Day sale, you can grab it on sale for only $39.99 — no coupon needed.

This bundle is designed for families, students, and small businesses who want unlimited access to MS Office apps and email without breaking the bank. The license package includes programs you already likely use on the regular, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. And with a one-time purchase, you can install it on one Mac computer for lifetime Microsoft Office use at home or work.

Upon purchase, you get access to your software license keys and download links instantly. You also get free updates for life across all programs, along with free customer service that offers the best support in case any of the apps run into trouble. The best part? You only have to pay once and you’re set for life.

The Microsoft Office Home and Business: Lifetime License normally goes for $349, but from today until July 14, you can get it for only $39.99 thanks to the special Deals Day event. Click here for Mac and here for Windows.

Prices subject to change.