We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

OLED TVs have really carved out a niche for themselves as the top-of-the-picture-quality heap when it comes to TVs. Right now, during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, you can score a Sony OLED smart TV for up to $1,000 off the regular price. That’s a welcome discount since all that impressive OLED performance typically commands a premium price.

The most accessible OLED deal comes in the form of Sony’s 65-inch Bravia XR A80K. It promises all the dark black levels and meticulous color reproduction you expect from a high-end OLED display. Plus, it offers an array of HDMI 2.1 ports, which support the maximum performance from current game consoles like the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. The 65-inch TV has really hit the sweet spot when it comes to sizing and I haven’t seen a price this low on this TV yet.

There are more Sony OLED TVs on sale listed below or you could go check out our big list of Prime Early Access smart TV deals if you’re looking for something cheaper, bigger, or just a little different.

Sony OLED TV deals for Amazon Prime Early Access

Sony OLED 65 inch BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV $1,698 (was $2,229)

Sony OLED 55 inch BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV $1,298 (was $1,498)

Sony OLED 77 inch BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV $2,698 (was $3,199)

Sony 48 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV A90K Series: BRAVIA XR OLED Smart Google TV $1,298 (was $1,499)

Sony 42 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV A90K Series $1,248 (was $1,399)

Sony Bravia A90J 55-Inch OLED TV $1,798 (was $2,499)

Sony Bravia A90J 65-Inch OLED TV $2,498 (was $2,749)

Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV A95K Series OLED $3,498 (was $3,999)

Sony A90J 83 Inch TV: BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV $4,998 (was $5,999)