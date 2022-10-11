Eat up these Amazon Early Access deals on kitchen gear
Hunker down with these appliances.
The leaves are falling and there’s a chill in the air—which means it’s the perfect time to get cooking. Whether you’re renowned for your chili, you’re a master of belly-warming soups, or you can barely microwave a Hot Pocket, the right kitchen gear is essential. That goes double if you’re not the chef of the house but you’re hoping to stay in the cook’s good graces with the perfect gift.
Luckily, some of the best-known brands in kitchenware have tools on sale as part of the Amazon Early Prime Early Access Sale, held Oct. 11 and 12. So act fast to get these great deals from Ninja, Instant Pot, and more, before they run out:
Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender and Processor $79.99 (Was $139.99)
Every kitchen needs a powerful blender and food processor. Whether you’re whipping up green smoothies, slicing onions, or making bread, the powerful Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor has you covered. The 1400-peak-watt motor and the brand’s smartTorque technology will make quick work of chopping and mixing. Six presets make it easy to accomplish your task with one button. The modular design makes cleaning simple and quick.
More Ninja deals:
- Ninja CREAMI 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker $129.99 (Was $199.99)
- Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 16-Piece Cookware Set $299.99 (Was $529.99)
- Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium 14-Piece Knife Block Set $179.99 (Was $299.99)
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice/Grain Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Sous Vide, Yogurt Maker, Sterilizer, and Warmer $129.95 (Was $169.99)
You probably know Instant Pot best for its pressure cookers, but the company makes high-quality kitchen gadgets for a ton of other uses. The brand has deep discounts on whatever you need for the kitchen, whether you prefer the precision of sous vide cooking or tossing all the veggies in the fridge into a hearty stew that will slow cook until the family gets home for dinner.
More Instant Pot deals:
- Instant Vortex 5.7QT Air Fryer Oven Combo $69.99 (Was $139.99)
- Instant 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer $151.99 (Was $199.99)
- Instant Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker $55.97 (Was $102.97)
More deals on kitchen gear:
- Tovala Smart Oven $169.99 (Was $299.99)
- AMMZO Digital Meat Thermometer $14.99 (Was $23.99)
- Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender $399.95 (Was $629.95)
- Westinghouse Dual Zone Air Fryer $149.99 (Was $199.99)
- Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, 4-Pack Storage Starter $44.79 (Was $63.99)
